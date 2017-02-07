Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Romelu Lukaku and Joao Cancelo

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to bring Everton striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Italian is also said to be targeting a move for Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo.

In an exclusive for Yahoo Sport UK, Duncan Castles (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star) revealed how Conte views former Chelsea striker Lukaku as an alternative to Diego Costa, who has been linked with a move to China: "Conte reportedly told the Blues he wanted Lukaku last summer and efforts were made last month after Diego Costa's bust-up with the Italian."

Castles also spelled out how the Blues showed interest in Lukaku during the January transfer window while "they sought a €150 million fee from China" for Costa. Losing Costa would surely be a major blow, even for a squad on course to win the Premier League title at a canter.

Conte's side are nine points clear at the top, thanks largely to Costa's prolific form this season. The Spain international has bagged 15 goals in the league, per WhoScored.com.

However, Lukaku recently supplanted Costa at the top of the division's scoring charts after netting a quartet of goals to help the Toffees beat Bournemouth 6-3 on Saturday.

The Belgian has finally adapted to the methods of manager Ronald Koeman, who succeeded Roberto Martinez at Everton last summer. Regardless of manager, though, Lukaku is always capable of menacing defences with his combination of power, pace and excellent technique.

Still just 23, Lukaku is a lethal finisher with his left foot and already showing all the qualities needed to lead the line for a club competing to win major trophies every season.

Yet the player who endured a disappointing first spell at Chelsea is refusing to get carried away by his current success and the attention it's bringing from his old club.

Castles dubbed Lukaku "open to such a switch" to Chelsea, but the young attacker insisted he is staying focused on Everton for the moment, per James Dickenson of the Daily Express: “I'm just focused on this period of time and I don’t want to look ahead too far. That is the mistake I made last year. I was focusing already ahead and looking forward to things in front instead of the present."

All the reports have indicated Chelsea would be expected to pay Lukaku's release clause, said to be worth £80 million, to bring the striker back to west London. However, adequately replacing Costa would likely require making such a splash in the market.

As for Cancelo, the Blues may have to battle Barcelona for a player Valencia would be willing to sell for around £25 million, according to Castles (h/t Harvey). The reports stated Barca won't seriously compete for the defender Chelsea pursued during the January window unless they sell some of their own assets first.

Just as Lukaku makes sense as a replacement for Costa, should the latter leave, Cancelo fits as an obvious upgrade over Victor Moses. The latter is a winger who has assimilated comfortably to a wing-back role in Conte's 3-4-3 formation.

Yet Moses is still not a natural defender, so Conte would be smart to add some extra solidity to a key position. Cancelo would provide it as a tireless runner on the flanks who possesses sound defensive instincts to go with the desire to get forward.

Chelsea would probably prefer not to have to change their main striker, but if Costa does head to China, Lukaku would be a ready-made replacement.

By contrast, the Blues would clearly be strengthening their ranks should they add Cancelo in place of Moses.