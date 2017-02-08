Making the Call on Pittsburgh Steelers' Top Free Agents

4 of 9

Jared Wickerham/Associated Press

The signing of free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams in 2015 proved to be one of the Steelers' smartest veteran pickups in recent memory. First tasked with taking over for a suspended Le'Veon Bell for the first two games of that season, he then had to do so on a full-time basis after Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury halfway through the year.

Williams returned for 2016 at age 33 again taking over for Bell (suspended again) for the first three weeks of the season and then serving as Bell's primary backup. In his two seasons with the Steelers, the 11-year back (who spent his first nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers) rushed 298 times for 1,250 yards and 15 scores and caught 58 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns, all for the affordable price of $4 million.

Because Williams is in the final years of his career, the Steelers could indeed choose to bring back the soon-to-be free agent for a relatively meager amount of money—more than likely another two-year deal with a $4 million maximum value.

But that decision rests not just with Pittsburgh but also with the player. Williams revealed the following to Simon A. Chester of USA Today's Steelers Wire in early February: "[A]bsolutely loved my time in Pittsburgh. If they think that I'm the right fit and they want to bring me back, absolutely I'll be back, no questions asked."

He did note that he needs to take time to make sure he is both mentally and physically in shape to return to the field for one more season.

Given the depth behind Bell, the Steelers could easily be open to Williams returning. Even if the Steelers choose to draft another back in 2017, Williams' experience paired with Bell's history of suspensions and injuries may influence the Steelers to want someone of Williams' pedigree on the depth chart.

Should that be the case, though, expect another affordable deal. The Steelers did not break the bank on Williams in 2015, for good reason, and they won't do so in 2017 in order to keep him.