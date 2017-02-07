Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: 2017 Spanish Copa Del Rey Leg 2 Score, Reaction

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona reached their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final as they drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Tuesday in their semi-final second leg to earn a 3-2 aggregate victory over Diego Simeone's side.

Luis Suarez netted to put Barca in the driving seat just before half-time, turning home a rebound from close range following Lionel Messi's parried effort, but only after Atleti had dominated the early exchanges.

An action-packed second half saw Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco both sent off, Antoine Griezmann denied a legitimate goal and substitute Kevin Gameiro blast a penalty over the bar.

Gameiro then equalised with eight minutes to go to set up a grandstand finish, but the visitors could not force extra time despite immense pressure and Suarez also being sent off.

Luis Enrique's Barca will take on either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final. They play the second leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday with the tie locked at 0-0.

Barcelona and Atleti both provided their lineups ahead of kick-off:

The visitors were very quick out of the blocks as they looked to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

Carrasco, Stefan Savic, Koke and Diego Godin all forced Jasper Cillessen into saves before Atleti goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya made his first from a tame Messi shot in the 28th minute.

Atleti dominated proceedings, and although Barca managed to get a foothold in the game after the half-hour mark, Simeone's side still looked the most likely to score.

However, two minutes before the break, Messi picked up the ball midway into Atleti's half and drove towards the edge of the area, jinking past numerous defenders, before unleashing a shot.

Moya got a strong hand to the effort but could only palm the ball into Suarez's path, and the Uruguayan made no mistake in putting Barca ahead.

It was a hammer blow for the Madrid outfit given their first-half display, but they were still left needing to score two goals to stay alive in the competition.

Just after half-time, Godin was forced off through injury, and Atleti looked vulnerable on the break as they pushed forward to pull one back.

However, they were handed a lifeline three minutes before the hour when Roberto received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Filipe Luis, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Two minutes later, Griezmann then looked to have pulled one back for Atleti after he finished brilliantly having been put through by Carrasco.

But the goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside, per beIN Sports USA's David Cartlidge:

The sending off had changed the complexion of the match completely, and Atleti reclaimed the momentum and dominated proceedings once again.

But in the 69th minute, Carrasco inexplicably drew a deserved second yellow card for a flying challenge on Arda Turan to even up the contest again in numerical terms.

The tie looked to be petering out slightly before Gerard Pique conceded a penalty for a foul on Gameiro with 10 minutes to go, only for the Frenchman to blast his effort high.

He atoned three minutes later, though, as he tapped in Griezmann's squared ball across the box to give Atleti hope of forcing extra time.

Atleti pushed forward, and Suarez became the third dismissal of the match in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow for a tangle with Koke—he will now miss the final.

A frantic finish ensued, but Barca were able to hold on and book their spot in the final.

Post-Match Reaction

Per Corrigan, goalscorer Suarez was baffled by his dismissal and he explained that he had barely conceded a foul all match:

Meanwhile, Simeone had only praise for his side despite them not quite having enough to make the final, per La Liga: "We played very well and had our chances. I'm going home a proud man."