Michael Vick Says He Was Better Video Game Athlete Than Bo Jackson

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Attention, gamers who have been raised on PlayStation 3, 4 and Xbox: There once were generations of video game consumers who reveled in subpar graphics and glitches galore.

When it came to football games, two of the most unstoppable characters ever, whether it was a glitch or just unfair programming, were Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl for Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Michael Vick in Madden 2004.

The newly retired Vick recently went on FS1's TMZ Sports and declared that his character was the greatest ever, even better than Jackson's from the late 1980s (00:53 mark):

It's quite a statement to make considering friendships were ruined when gamers fought over who could be Jackson and the Oakland Raiders.

The running back could not be tackled or even touched, as a simple handoff would turn into an automatic touchdown as soon as Jackson began zigzagging his way all over the field.

Almost 15 years later with the maturation of gaming systems, Madden 2004 participants scrambled to be the Atlanta Falcons with the cover athlete Vick under center.

According to David Dennis Jr. of The Undefeated, Vick was rated a 90 overall with 95 speed, 97 accuracy, 98 throwing power and 92 elusiveness.

He could throw the ball 70 yards and run faster than any running back, which obviously brought his play against the rest of the virtual league to an otherworldly level.

However, the gap in time between the release of Tecmo Bowl and Madden 2004 will likely separate the debate by age groups, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly who was the greatest video game athlete.

