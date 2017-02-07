When Guns and MMA Collide Inside Simulated Battlefield, All Bets Are off

Screenshot from YouTube Video

Have you ever wanted to punch somebody during a paintball game? Have you ever thought to yourself "Boy, this UFC fight could use more guns?" Well, some enterprising adrenaline junkies in Las Vegas have brought together fisticuffs and faux firearms in one of the strangest sports imaginable.

Las Vegas Gunfights, in most ways, functions like a regular game of paintball, with a course full of barrels to take cover behind and ink-filled ammunition. That's the extent of the similarities, though.

Instead of air canister-powered paintball guns, LVGunfights uses modified Glocks that fire colored training ammunition that leaves pink or blue splotches where it lands. Things don't end once the pistols are empty, though, as competitors are encouraged to go after one another hand-to-hand on the field (as can be seen at the end of the video, where a man and woman go hard after one another), all in front of a crowd!

Naturally, more info on events and how to participate can be found on the company's website. And check it out soon! You might be able to get a free drink voucher after being shot and/or punched!