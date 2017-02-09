Boston Celtics' Trade-Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 7

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are not only one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but they are also in a terrific position to make an upgrade at the 2017 trade deadline.

With ample young pieces and future draft picks at the disposal of general manager Danny Ainge, every seller will be sure to give Boston a call and try to get the Celtics to part with some valuable assets.

The question Ainge and his staff will have to answer is this: How meaningful will any kind of short-term upgrade be for the current season, especially with the Cleveland Cavaliers looming as heavy favorites in the Eastern Conference?

The Celtics remain on the lookout for a star piece to add to their lineup, but it's not clear whether any of those names will be available for them this month. If not, Ainge may be hesitant to mess with a core that has the second-best record in the NBA (20-6) over the past eight weeks—especially since the long-term building options remain plentiful and attractive.

There are still holes to fill and logjams at a couple of spots, however. Not all players have value or are valuable, but here's a look at a few tiers of the roster and which players could be realistically available in the coming weeks.