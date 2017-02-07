    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Desmond Trufant Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Falcons

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 26: Desmond Trufant #21 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    With their season officially over, the Atlanta Falcons may look to extend the contract of cornerback Desmond Trufant, who has one year remaining on his current deal. 

    Continue for updates.

    Dimitroff Comments on Potential Extension

    Tuesday, Feb. 7

    "We will get Trufant done here very soon," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Tuesday, per Andrew Hirsh of the team's official website.

    Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in December he's optimistic Trufant will commit his long-term future to the team, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    A Pro Bowler in 2015, Trufant suffered a torn pectoral that ended his 2016 season after nine games. He finished the year with 31 combined tackles and one interception. Pro Football Focus gave him a 78.9 overall grade, which was 31st among qualified cornerbacks.

    The MMQB's Peter King speculated the Falcons would make every effort to re-sign the 26-year-old:

    While Trufant isn't hitting free agency until next spring, getting his extension out of the way now would allow the Falcons to avoid a potential headache this time next year. Atlanta would also likely save money, since Trufant's value could climb if he stays healthy in 2017.

    Dimitroff will have some difficult decisions to make over the next two years. In addition to Trufant, Devonta Freeman, Adrian Clayborn, Jake Matthews and Ra'Shede Hageman are all free agents in 2018, while Matt Ryan, Jalen Collins, Andy Levitre, Tevin Coleman and Grady Jarrett hit free agency in 2019.

    The fact Dimitroff and Atlanta's front office identified Trufant's extension as a priority illustrates how important they believe he is to the team.

