Julio Jones Injury Update: Falcons WR Comments on Possibility of Surgery

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding whether to have surgery on his sprained toe.

“I don’t know yet,” Jones said Tuesday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just have to follow up with the doctors and see. That will be next month. I’m just relaxing right now, not trying to press it and go and have surgery right away. I’m just waiting right now to see if it will heal up and see what happens.”

Jones, 28, played throughout Atlanta's playoff run with the toe injury. He compiled 19 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games, including 87 yards in the Falcons' Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported Jones may need surgery to heal the toe.

Despite missing two games, Jones recorded 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl berth and was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight year.

In an Oct. 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones set a Falcons franchise record with 300 receiving yards. It's the sixth-highest total for a single game in NFL history.

"Julio Jones is a tremendous player," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters prior to the Super Bowl. "He does everything well, plus he brings an element of toughness to that position that I would say is extremely high. He is big, strong, fast, catches the ball well, runs well after the catch and he blocks. He is a very competitive tough player and I have all the respect in the world for him."

Pro Football Focus ranked Jones as the best receiver in the sport this season. With a number of offensive changes coming to the Falcons this offseason—most notably the departure of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan—Jones' health will be paramount in their quest to repeat as NFC champions.