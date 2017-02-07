    Toronto Maple LeafsDownload App

    5 Maple Leafs Rookies Combine to Break Franchise Record

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs competes in the DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffFebruary 7, 2017

    The Toronto Maple Leafs received some unprecedented assistance from rookies in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders.

    Never before in the storied history of the franchise had five rookies scored a goal in the same game, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). The previous franchise record of four rookie goal scorers was recorded several times but not since Oct. 23, 1948, per Sportsnet Stats.

    The Calgary Flames were the last team to have five rookies score in a single contest. It occurred in 1984 during a 10-3 rout over the Minnesota North Stars.

    Nikita Soshnikov, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Zach Hyman all contributed to the five-goal effort Monday. Hyman's goal came short-handed and was his third of that variety this season. The total represents the most for a rookie in Leafs history, per Sportsnet Stats.

    Unfortunately, the efforts of the Maple Leafs' first-year players weren't enough. Toronto lost the game 6-5 in overtime to drop the club's record to 24-17-10 on the season. However, the team has displayed a marked improvement this season led by a youth movement.

    Toronto currently stands third in the Atlantic Division and is in a playoff position if the season ended now. Thanks in part to a resurgence on the offensive end of the ice—sixth-best in the league at 3.12 goals per game—the club has drastically improved on its last-place finish just a season ago.

    The Leafs turned the first pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft into Matthews, and he hasn't disappointed in his first professional campaign. Through 51 games, the 19-year-old Arizona native has notched 43 points (24 goals, 19 assists).

    The club has a decent mixture of youth and veterans this season and could have a bright future if some of the rookies develop into franchise players.

