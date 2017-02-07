    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Victor Lindelof, Nelson Semedo Rumours

    LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 22: SL Benfica's defender from Sweden Victor Lindelof in action during the Primeira Liga match between SL Benfica and CD Tondela at Estadio da Luz on January 22, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
    Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    Manchester United will reportedly face competition from Barcelona in their bid to sign Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo in the summer.

    According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via The Sun's Warren Haughton), Barca scouts watched Lindelof as Benfica beat Nacional 3-0 on Sunday and may move for him at the end of the season, while the Blaugrana are also "monitoring Semedo's situation."

    United were widely rumoured to be on the verge of signing Lindelof in the January transfer window, with reports even suggesting his squad number had been decided, per Portuguese broadcaster RTP (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express).

    While the 22-year-old Swedish centre-back did not move to Old Trafford in the end, United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly remains interested in signing him in the summer, although Benfica could demand up to £50 million, per Neil Fissler in the Express.

    As for Portuguese right-back Semedo, 23, it was reported earlier this month that United had all but completed a £35 million deal to sign him in the summer after he finished the season with Benfica, per Noticias Ao Minuto (via The Sun's Anthony Chapman).

    LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 22: Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo from Portugal during the match between SL Benfica v Tondela - Primeira Liga at Estadio da Luz on January 22, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
    Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

    Semedo would be a valuable addition to the United squad as the Old Trafford outfit are in need of further depth at right-back.

    While Antonio Valencia has been brilliant in 2016-17, the back-up available for him is limited to Matteo Darmian, who has not really impressed.

    Meanwhile, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly have all performed well at centre-back, but Chris Smalling's variable form has been a concern, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

    Adding Lindelof to the squad in the summer would give Mourinho even more options in defence, which could be very valuable as they look to improve and fight for the Premier League title next season.

    United have shown in recent seasons that they are unafraid to flex their muscles in the transfer market—see the big-money signings of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Angel Di Maria.

    Competition from Barcelona to sign Semedo and Lindelof will not rule out United snapping the duo up, but it could cause problems for the Red Devils as they look to strengthen at the end of the term. 

