Army DC Jay Bateman Suspended, Fined for Role in Wake Forest Leak Scandal

Charles Norfleet/Getty Images

Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was suspended two weeks and fined $25,000 Tuesday after an investigation determined he received improper information from a former Wake Forest radio announcer.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com provided the release from West Point. The investigation found former Army assistant Ray McCartney also received the improper information and did not report it.

"Our commitment is to foster a culture of excellence and winning in everything we do," said U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., per Adelson. "It does not mean that we win at all costs. Rather, it means winning in accordance with our values and who we are as an institution and a nation. When we win, we will do so honorably, remaining true to the values and standards that define us."

Bateman will also have to attend an ethics training program.

"Although no NCAA rules were violated, these actions do not represent our values," Army athletics director Boo Corrigan said in a statement, per Adelson. "We appreciate Wake Forest bringing this matter to our attention and I want to apologize to the Wake Forest administration and to the West Point community."

In December, a Wake Forest investigation found radio announcer Tommy Elrod had leaked game-plan information to opposing teams, beginning in 2014. Elrod was a former Demon Deacons assistant coach under Jim Grobe, but Dave Clawson did not retain him in 2014.

"I am extremely disappointed that our confidential and proprietary game preparation was compromised. It's incomprehensible that a former Wake Forest student-athlete, graduate-assistant, full-time football coach and current radio analyst for the school, would betray his alma mater. We allowed him to have full access to our players, team functions, film room and practices. He violated our trust which negatively impacted our entire program," Clawson said in a statement, per Barry Tramel of The Oklahoman.

The investigation began after a November loss to Louisville, after which members of the school found documents that featured Wake Forest plays—including ones never previously run.

The ACC fined Virginia Tech and Louisville $25,000 apiece for not properly reporting the information. An investigation found Louisville, Virginia Tech and Army were the three schools that had received game plans.

Georgia tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Shane Beamer was fined $25,000. Beamer coached under his father, Frank, in 2014 when Elrod contacted him and attempted to give him game-plan information. Louisville co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway was suspended for the Cardinals' Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU after Elrod gave him information.

Army launched its own investigation into the matter in December. Caslen handled the investigation.