Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Joe Hart and Daniel Sturridge

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly replace goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with Manchester City's Joe Hart this summer. The Reds are ready to offload Mignolet among a clutch of first-team players no longer considered a part of manager Jurgen Klopp's plans, including striker Daniel Sturridge.

Liverpool insider Micky Quinn told TalkSport's Sports Breakfast show how Klopp is planning a major overhaul of his squad this summer. Those plans are set to include making changes between the posts, per Quinn: "What I know is that Sturridge could be on his way, Mignolet could be on his way and in could come Joe Hart."



Quinn also made it clear how Klopp has the backing from the Merseyside club's American owners to make the changes he wants: "The owners are also promising a lot of money to go and buy five to six high-profile players – read into that what you want."



The Reds will need heavy investment to plug the holes in a squad that's slipped from second in the league to fifth in just over a month. Liverpool trailed Premier League leaders Chelsea by a mere six points after beating Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year's Eve.

However, Klopp's men haven't managed a league win since and dropped to fifth after slipping to a 2-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.

Mignolet has made several costly gaffes this season. Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The extent of Liverpool's drop in form might be alarming, but the idea of this squad hitting at least some struggles isn't a surprise, not when there are so many obvious holes in the main group.

Chief among those holes is the one in goal, where both Mignolet and Loris Karius have been error-prone this season. Belgium international Mignolet is generally the more accomplished stopper, but the 28-year-old still doesn't inspire too much confidence.

In fact, the former Sunderland 'keeper even came in for criticism from his manager after being at fault for Hull's opening goal, spilling the ball to let Alfred N’Diaye tap in. Klopp pulled no punches in his assessment of Mignolet's culpability, per Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo: "For sure, he was not alone around the goal, but he had it nearly in his hands, so he cannot ignore this."

It wasn't the first time Mignolet has been guilty of a costly mistake, but football writer Tony Barrett believes Liverpool's patience should already have run out:

Mignolet's inconsistencies continue to be a problem, so Hart makes sense as a replacement. The England No. 1 is still plying his trade at Serie A side Torino after being shunned by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last summer. It almost makes too much sense for Liverpool to go after Hart at the end of the season.

However, not everybody is convinced the Citizens man is the right answer to Klopp's ongoing dilemma between the posts. Walsh made the case against Hart in another report for the Liverpool Echo: "If Liverpool are to target another goalkeeper in the summer, a scenario by no means guaranteed, then Hart is not producing the performances worthy of being considered."

Specific numbers underlined Walsh's impression Hart is not displaying the kind of form Liverpool would need to upgrade such a key position: "Only six goalkeepers in Serie A have conceded more than Hart this season, with seven of the 29 conceded coming from corners, putting him third-highest in the league.

"Though he has made more punches than all but two of his contemporaries, his success rate is amongst the lowest in the division.

"His distribution is also poor, with just 70 percent of his kicks and throws finding the target; Torino do play direct from the back, in fairness.

"And, with just 59 saves all season, his save ratio sits at just 67 percent for the campaign so far."

The statistics don't endorse Hart, but those Liverpool supporters tiring of seeing Mignolet and Karius cost their team points will likely still believe Hart can return to his best back in the Premier League.

Hart has not been impressing in Turin. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

However, it's not likely many will take such a sympathetic view toward Sturridge, not after the England striker has struggled to adapt to Klopp's game.

Specifically, Sturridge hasn't responded well to the relentless pressing and quick, one-touch passing Klopp preaches. If anything, Sturridge is too individualistic for the collective game Klopp has brought to Anfield.

Every top striker needs a certain greedy streak in front of goal, but Sturridge can often let his desire to score deny easier chances for others. There's also a lengthy injury history counting against the once-prolific 27-year-old.

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Sky Sports analyst Jamie Redknapp recently told Sky Sports News HQ how Sturridge is far behind in the pecking order for Klopp's options at striker. Redknapp rightly cited Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as more convincing options than the ex-Chelsea man.

Sturridge doesn't fit in with Klopp's style of play. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sturridge can still find the net when on form, but he's proved to be ill-fitted to the Klopp philosophy. Style issues aren't the problem at the back, though, where Mignolet and Karius are simply too prone to mistakes to support a credible title challenge.

Klopp is still trying to stamp his identity on this squad, and swapping failing incumbents for his own investments is the only way to do it.