WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Predicting Match Card, Winners at SmackDown PPV
WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Predicting Match Card, Winners at SmackDown PPV
The man who will join Randy Orton in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 33 will be revealed this Sunday at Elimination Chamber, but there is also plenty happening elsewhere at SmackDown's final pay-per-view before the big show. That should keep fans on the edges of their seats.
With six men in the main event, there are WrestleMania feuds to be set up all over the card, as well as title matches earlier in the night that will give fans an insight into SmackDown's plans for Mania.
But the big talking point is whether John Cena will survive the Elimination Chamber and advance to a WrestleMania match against Orton, or whether another man in the field—perhaps even Bray Wyatt—can pick up the WWE Championship.
With just a few days remaining until the event, here's a look at the match card, matches that could be added to the show and predictions for all the matches we know are confirmed so far.
Match Card
- John Cena (c) vs. Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber match for WWE Championship)
- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
- American Alpha (c) vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension (tag team turmoil match for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)
At the time of writing, WWE has confirmed four matches for the Elimination Chamber this Sunday:
However, more matches could be added on the go-home edition of SmackDown on Tuesday night, including Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews.
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Almost three months after she attacked Nikki Bella at Survivor Series, Natalya will get the opportunity to settle her grudge at Elimination Chamber this weekend.
The match will likely take place before the planned championship bout between Naomi and Alexa Bliss, and in picking a winner, WWE has to decide who is the next realistic challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Is it Natalya, whose heel turn could give her a fresh lease of life in trying to wrestle her way back to the head of the division on Tuesday nights?
Or is it Bella, the babyface who retains a level of popularity that could catapult her right back into contention if Alexa Bliss retains on Sunday night.
On its face, it feels more likely that WWE will opt for Bella and have her avenge the attack from Natalya back in November to move into WrestleMania season with some momentum.
Winner: Nikki Bella
Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi
Following months of sustained feuding with Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss has a fresh foe and fresh impetus to increase her standing as SmackDown's dominant female.
Her rivalry with Naomi is somewhat of a surprise because of her recent lack of TV time, but she has impressed whenever she's stepped into the ring with one of the blue brand's better female competitors.
It remains to be seen whether this is a short-term feud or one that goes into WrestleMania, but Naomi can certainly trouble Bliss and threaten her reign as champion.
Ultimately though, it would be harsh to see Bliss lose the belt just a month or so out from Mania. She has probably earned the right to defend it at the biggest show of the year, so it feels like the right move to have her retain.
Winner: Alexa Bliss
Tag Team Turmoil Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships
With five teams challenging American Alpha for the tag titles this weekend at Elimination Chamber, it's fair to assume American Alpha's run as champion is under threat. However, in reality, it is fairly easy to write four of the contenders out of the running.
The Vaudevillains and The Ascension are little more than fillers for this match right now, despite fans perhaps feeling they are under-utilized as duos.
Heath Slater and Rhyno's time looks to have passed, and Breezango looks like nothing other than the comedy act in the scene.
That leaves The Usos, and with Jimmy and Jey scuppering American Alpha's early momentum last year, it feels like a feud between these two at WrestleMania would be of great value to the division.
But who goes in as the champion? In truth, American Alpha has done very little wrong and is still in its infancy as champion, so as long as the tag team is set for a feud with The Usos in a much-anticipated bout at WrestleMania, it makes sense to have American Alpha win.
Winners: American Alpha
Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship
It would be unprecedented if WWE opted to end John Cena's record-tying 16th world title reign after just two weeks, but given how Randy Orton awaits the winner of this Sunday's main event at Elimination Chamber, it may well be in the cards.
A grudge match between Orton and Bray Wyatt looks to make the most sense if it is a straight choice between Orton vs. Cena or Orton vs. Wyatt.
Having Cena vs. Orton would make little sense in light of WWE's apparent change in philosophy when it comes to giving younger talent a run at the main event scene. Wyatt falls firmly into that bracket. In fact, he's overdue for a tilt at one of WWE's world titles.
It looks like either Wyatt or Cena will win the match on Sunday, but if Cena loses, how does WWE move forward with his WrestleMania plans?
Perhaps The Undertaker shows up unannounced and takes Cena out of the picture, or perhaps Orton will aid Wyatt, only for Cena to use his mandatory rematch in the Mania main event, making it a three-way battle.
All the signs point to Wyatt muscling his way into WrestleMania's main event, but how WWE does it will be the most fascinating aspect of all.
Winner: Bray Wyatt
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!