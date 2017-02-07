WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Predicting Match Card, Winners at SmackDown PPV

1 of 6

The man who will join Randy Orton in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 33 will be revealed this Sunday at Elimination Chamber, but there is also plenty happening elsewhere at SmackDown's final pay-per-view before the big show. That should keep fans on the edges of their seats.

With six men in the main event, there are WrestleMania feuds to be set up all over the card, as well as title matches earlier in the night that will give fans an insight into SmackDown's plans for Mania.

But the big talking point is whether John Cena will survive the Elimination Chamber and advance to a WrestleMania match against Orton, or whether another man in the field—perhaps even Bray Wyatt—can pick up the WWE Championship.

With just a few days remaining until the event, here's a look at the match card, matches that could be added to the show and predictions for all the matches we know are confirmed so far.