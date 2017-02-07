Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez are reportedly split over whether to target Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in the summer.

Per TalkSport, "reports in Spain claim that while [Perez] wants to sign De Gea, Zidane does not," throwing doubt over whether Real will go ahead with a proposed £43 million swoop for the Spaniard when their transfer ban is lifted in the summer.

However, according to Matt Law in The Telegraph, the likelihood of Real being able to snap up the Belgian Courtois has decreased significantly because of Chelsea's recent superb form, and Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris has emerged as a third potential goalkeeping target.

Per Law, Courtois recently said "he is happier than he has ever been at Stamford Bridge."

Meanwhile, Real's previous attempt to sign United No. 1 De Gea in 2015 fell through on deadline day, and he remains a vital part of Jose Mourinho's Red Devils squad with a contract through to 2019.

He could potentially be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu if United fail again to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a genuine possibility given that they are currently sixth:

However, if Zidane does not want to sign De Gea, 26, Real may not make a move for him even if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

What seems clear is that Real are looking for a new No. 1 and are going after only the best targets—De Gea, Lloris and Courtois are arguably the three top goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Real's current No. 1, Keylor Navas, was impressive in the 2015-16 season after Los Blancos failed to sign De Gea, but his form has declined in the current campaign, per AS:

The Costa Rica international has had injury concerns this season and his back-up, Kiko Casilla, was fairly impressive in covering for Navas at the start of the term.

However, unless Navas turns his form around before the summer, it seems highly likely Real will move to replace him by bringing in a new goalkeeper from elsewhere.

While Lloris, Courtois and De Gea will all be difficult targets to snap up, Real have proved their power in the transfer market before.

However, the club's hierarchy must decide which of them to pursue with earnest to avoid leaving it late and potentially missing out once more.