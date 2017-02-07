Patriots Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More
The New England Patriots celebrated their comeback Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday morning with a parade through the streets of Boston.
"You know, this is No. 5," Patriots owner Bob Kraft said to the fans, alluding to the team's number of championships, per the NFL Network's broadcast. "And I want to tell you there's been a lot of talk over the past couple of weeks about GOATs. And you all know we have the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks in Tom Brady. We have the GOAT when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick. And my family and this organization feels we have the GOAT when it comes to fans."
Belichick was next to take the mic, and he promptly started a "No days off!" chant while talking about how dedicated the players were during the 2016 season.
Leave it to Belichick to emphasize work ethic during a party. That irony wasn't lost on Lindsay Rhodes of the NFL Network:
Lindsay Rhodes @lindsay_rhodes
Belichick leading a chant of"no days off" to a bunch of people who took the day off to celebrate2/7/2017, 6:35:11 PM
Finally, Brady addressed the masses.
"I told you we were going to bring this sucker home, and we brought it home," he said, holding the Lombardi Trophy in the air. "Thank you, guys. We do it for you. We do it for us."
He added: "This has been a great team, and we've got most of the guys standing up here today. We're going to enjoy this one. This isn't easy to do, but we're going to enjoy this one."
And then the Patriots displayed all of those Lombardi Trophies, per the NFL Network:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
When you have enough Lombardi trophies for everybody. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #PatriotsParade https://t.co/K8CR7WUnri2/7/2017, 6:41:53 PM
As you might expect, the city was out in full force even despite the cold and wet weather. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald shared a few pictures of fans lining the parade route:
Jeff Howe @jeffphowe
Madhouse https://t.co/9PUUJ7uRqx2/7/2017, 4:47:25 PM
Jeff Howe @jeffphowe
https://t.co/bDJhE8ltbT2/7/2017, 4:40:15 PM
And Courtney Fallon of NFL Network posted this image:
Courtney Fallon @CourtneyFallon_
Madness. https://t.co/0PNW8XpHKc2/7/2017, 5:04:17 PM
As you might expect, fans made sure their sign game was on point, including this one captured by Alex Reimer of WEEI:
Alex Reimer @AlexReimer1
Andrew Belsky says he is ready to move past Deflategate. This is "one last hurrah." #patriotsparade https://t.co/mrEVMZZjPZ2/7/2017, 3:59:23 PM
And the Boston Globe shared another few potshots directed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe
Here are just some of the signs that greeted the #Patriots along their parade route today https://t.co/Xk735fGf63 https://t.co/gdJv4UcEDa2/7/2017, 5:07:29 PM
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe
There's a theme to many of the #Patriots parade signs in Boston today. Take a guess what that is https://t.co/6LJuq9Y52B https://t.co/c0V47WLxvo2/7/2017, 5:27:49 PM
Hey, after Deflategate became one of the enduring themes of the NFL season and Brady was suspended for four games to start the year, Patriots fans probably enjoyed the opportunity to take a few more parting shots.
Even if Boston sports fans are more blessed than fans around the country:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
15 years old 10 championship parades 🏆 This kid is the envy of sports fans everywhere https://t.co/QD1JNoHYAc https://t.co/TlrrPcoNGF2/7/2017, 5:24:17 PM
But the man of the hour was Brady, and the NFL shared a picture of the star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the parade route:
NFL @NFL
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #PatriotsParade 📺: @nflnetwork #SB51 https://t.co/HBmXs4Ifkj2/7/2017, 5:04:03 PM
Brady was having so much fun he even played a little wide receiver on the day, per Barstool Sports:
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports
Tom Brady playing a little bit of catch https://t.co/BwlC6sOxkc2/7/2017, 5:51:51 PM
The Patriots players in general were enjoying the festivities, per NFL Network:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Mood in NE right now: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Parade LIVE on NFL Network. https://t.co/0webjmdk372/7/2017, 5:15:44 PM
And you know Rob Gronkowski was feeling it:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Gronk is forever a parade legend 😂 (via @Steve_Perrault) https://t.co/S4jY3hzFfP2/7/2017, 6:36:24 PM
Legend.
But if you think the Patriots are satisfied with their five titles, well, think again. As the rally was winding down, the fans and Patriots players began chanting "We want six! We want six!" led by Devin McCourty and Brady.
Because of course Brady and the Patriots aren't fine with five titles. Or winning a Super Bowl after the Deflategate controversy. Or orchestrating the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Or winning the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime.
As Vince Lombardi once famously said, "Winning isn't everything, but it's the only thing."
If any team embodies that sentiment, it's the Patriots.
