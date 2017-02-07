Patriots Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots celebrated their comeback Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday morning with a parade through the streets of Boston.

"You know, this is No. 5," Patriots owner Bob Kraft said to the fans, alluding to the team's number of championships, per the NFL Network's broadcast. "And I want to tell you there's been a lot of talk over the past couple of weeks about GOATs. And you all know we have the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks in Tom Brady. We have the GOAT when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick. And my family and this organization feels we have the GOAT when it comes to fans."

Belichick was next to take the mic, and he promptly started a "No days off!" chant while talking about how dedicated the players were during the 2016 season.

Leave it to Belichick to emphasize work ethic during a party. That irony wasn't lost on Lindsay Rhodes of the NFL Network:

Finally, Brady addressed the masses.

"I told you we were going to bring this sucker home, and we brought it home," he said, holding the Lombardi Trophy in the air. "Thank you, guys. We do it for you. We do it for us."

He added: "This has been a great team, and we've got most of the guys standing up here today. We're going to enjoy this one. This isn't easy to do, but we're going to enjoy this one."

And then the Patriots displayed all of those Lombardi Trophies, per the NFL Network:

As you might expect, the city was out in full force even despite the cold and wet weather. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald shared a few pictures of fans lining the parade route:

And Courtney Fallon of NFL Network posted this image:

As you might expect, fans made sure their sign game was on point, including this one captured by Alex Reimer of WEEI:

And the Boston Globe shared another few potshots directed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

Hey, after Deflategate became one of the enduring themes of the NFL season and Brady was suspended for four games to start the year, Patriots fans probably enjoyed the opportunity to take a few more parting shots.

Even if Boston sports fans are more blessed than fans around the country:

But the man of the hour was Brady, and the NFL shared a picture of the star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on the parade route:

Brady was having so much fun he even played a little wide receiver on the day, per Barstool Sports:

The Patriots players in general were enjoying the festivities, per NFL Network:

And you know Rob Gronkowski was feeling it:

Legend.

But if you think the Patriots are satisfied with their five titles, well, think again. As the rally was winding down, the fans and Patriots players began chanting "We want six! We want six!" led by Devin McCourty and Brady.

Because of course Brady and the Patriots aren't fine with five titles. Or winning a Super Bowl after the Deflategate controversy. Or orchestrating the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Or winning the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime.

As Vince Lombardi once famously said, "Winning isn't everything, but it's the only thing."

If any team embodies that sentiment, it's the Patriots.