Mike Napoli: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Free-Agent 1B

Following a successful bounce-back season with the Cleveland Indians in 2016, Mike Napoli appears to be closing in on finding a team for the 2017 campaign.

Napoli, Rangers Discussing Contract

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Napoli and the Texas Rangers are "progressing" in contract talks.

Heyman added Tuesday there is no deal between Napoli and the Rangers yet, but "things now look positive."

Napoli has been waiting to find a deal all winter. He was one of several free agents who are primarily first basemen and/or designated hitters with power, including Edwin Encarnacion, Mark Trumbo and Chris Carter, leading to a slow-developing market for many of them.

With spring training approaching, Napoli's efforts to find a team should ramp up. He's been connected to the Rangers throughout the offseason. MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reported on Dec. 23 the defending American League West champions were a "strong possibility" for the 35-year-old.

Napoli signed a one-year deal with the Indians last year. He set career highs in games played (150), home runs (34) and RBI (101) in helping lead Cleveland to its first World Series appearance since 1997.

The Indians signed Encarnacion earlier this offseason, ensuring Napoli would not be returning in 2017.

Napoli has a familiarity with the Rangers. He had two different stints with the team, including from 2011 to 2012, and during the 2015 season, when he was acquired in an August trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The Rangers need to make some kind of move after watching the Houston Astros add Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann. Napoli would be a safe low-cost option for a team that doesn't have many holes to fill if it wants to repeat as American League West champions.