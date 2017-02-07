Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero, William Carvalho

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea and Real Madrid want to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, with the Argentinian striker ready to leave Manchester City. Reports in Italy say Premier League leaders Chelsea and La Liga leaders Real will also face competition from a host of Europe's top clubs.

Aguero is ready to quit life at City after sitting out the club's two league matches, according to Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t CalcioMercato.com). City manager Pep Guardiola has opted instead to start new arrival Gabriel Jesus in Aguero's place.

Yet even if City's prolific No. 10 does choose to leave, there will be a crowd of suitors pursuing his signature, per the reports: "The Italian paper confirms that Inter want to make the 28-year-old striker their big summer signing although the Nerazzurri will have to face huge competition from many clubs around Europe. Chelsea, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, in fact are reportedly interested in signing Aguero who, however, won’t be leaving the Etihad Stadium for less than €90 million."

However, one club that may not be in the running after all is Aguero's former team Atletico Madrid. Not after Atleti president Enrique Cerezo appeared to rule the idea out, according to an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena COPE (h/t Agence France-Presse, via Sky Sports): "If he had left in a normal and cordial manner then there would have been no problem, but I don't know what happened to him. He left on very bad terms rather than as a hero."

Aguero is unlikely to return to Atletico. AFP/Getty Images

Atletico may no longer be so keen on their former striker, but Aguero could still fancy a move, especially if he continues to languish on the bench. Guardiola hasn't always appeared comfortable with the South American, despite how prolific he is in front of goal.

Even during a relatively down season, Aguero has found the net regularly. The 28-year-old has scored 15 times across all competitions, per WhoScored.com, hardly a number indicative of a striker past his best.

Yet for all Aguero's goals, Guardiola has still been content to let 19-year-old Jesus prove his ability to lead the line. The Brazilian has responded brilliantly, netting three goals in two games. He's already looking like a player ready to assume Aguero's mantle as City's talisman in attack.

However, not everybody is convinced the presence of Jesus will spell doom for Aguero in Manchester. Full-back Pablo Zabaleta believes the pressure Jesus applies will be good for Aguero, according to Betty Glover of Sky Sports.

Jesus is putting Aguero's position at City under threat. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Zabaleta has a point, but it's difficult not to see Guardiola's latest team selections as an attempt to truly stamp his mark on a squad he is still trying to shape in his own image. Those plans don't seem likely to include Aguero for the long haul.

City Plot Summer Move for Midfield Destoryer

Guardiola is still reshaping things up front and likely to change his midfield options this summer. Those changes will reportedly include making a move for Sporting Lisbon's holding player William Carvalho.

Citing unnamed reports in Spain, TalkSport.com described how Carvalho is admired by City's chief team-builder: "Manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan of Carvalho and believes he could add some strength to his midfield. However, the Sporting star will not come cheap, with his release-clause currently standing at £35million."

Carvalho is an intriguing target for City, one who would quickly become a key figure in Guardiola's playing strategy. The Citizens are an attack-minded team on the manager's watch, one prepared to flood the final third with playmakers and forwards.

It's a bold approach, but one that demands a player capable of underpinning all the forward-thinking types with some defensive awareness and resolve. Carvalho fits the bill as a powerhouse with the discipline and positional sense to effectively shield a defence.

Of course, a tactician as progressive as Guardiola would naturally want more than just a destructive force anchoring his squad. He'd also want a player boasting quality on the ball to dictate passing from the base of midfield.

Carvalho answers those requirements as a player with a varied radar who distributes the ball neatly and accurately between the lines. The 24-year-old is more accomplished in possession than Brazilian Fernando, but he's a more sure tackler than Fernandinho.

In other words, Carvalho is the ideal player to become the stabilising force Guardiola needs to link both ends of the Citizens' starting 11 together.

Fernando is a fine tackler, but he lacks quality on the ball. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Guardiola hasn't settled on his optimum lineup just yet, but he's proved he's not afraid of making controversial choices with personnel since taking over at City. The decision to send goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan in favour of Claudio Bravo last summer demonstrated that.

Expect Guardiola to make a few more bold choices this summer.