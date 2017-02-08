Yeah, I Said It: Current Most Over-Covered Sports Stars

1 of 11

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Sports superstars receive an abundance of media coverage from multiple outlets. Those personalities generate clicks and discussions among both experts and casual fans. Stars, not competitions, often sell sports leagues to the public.

With that said, some athletes are given too much coverage these days.

Conor McGregor is one of the most entertaining individuals in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he's undeniably one of the top competitors in the promotion. With that said, it's possible, as of the posting of this piece, McGregor won't fight again before the summer, so we could all use a break from reading and hearing about the outspoken Irishman.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook may be good for a triple-double each time he takes the court, but he's playing for a team that won't win a title in 2017. New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is a hero in nickname only these days. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is a media sensation even though he's never played in a conference championship game.

It's worth noting over-covered athletes are not necessarily overrated. There's only so much pockets of fans can take as it pertains to sports stories. Who, among the 10 athletes featured here, are you sick of hearing and reading about this winter?