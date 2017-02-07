WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and More

Credit: WWE.com

The wrestling rumor mill continued to churn out news, notes and speculation this week as WWE's Elimination Chamber and Fastlane pay-per-views draw near.

Seth Rollins was all over the news this past week, a knee injury calling into question his availability for WrestleMania 33 and a long-awaited match with Triple H. If Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is to be believed, we finally have our answer as to whether or not The Architect will be able to take to the squared circle on April 2.

Many found it interesting that WWE Creative actually booked Roman Reigns to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 30. A new report explains the decision.

It has been years since a specific Hall of Famer has been seen on WWE television, with his dismissal amid major controversy being a huge story not long ago. Could he be making his way back into the company he helped build into a national powerhouse?

Seth Rollins' Status

According to Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), Seth Rollins is "good" for WrestleMania, despite a few days where his status was "touch and go."

WWE management and officials are progressing with their plans for Rollins vs. Triple H on April 2.

If true, that sound you hear is officials within WWE breathing a huge sigh of relief. Rollins vs. Triple H was clearly intended to be one of the marquee matches at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, and the threat of not having that contest to help fill out the card was a terrifying thought—especially given the lack of depth on the Raw roster.

Rollins is a hard worker, and if the "Seth Rollins: Rebuild, Redesign, Reclaim" special on the WWE Network was any indication, he will put in every bit of work necessary to be back and ready in time for his career-defining match at WrestleMania.

According to Michael Cole on Monday's episode of Raw, Rollins suffered a torn MCL seven days earlier during the beatdown angle involving Samoa Joe.

That being the case, the likelihood that Rollins competes before WrestleMania is nonexistent. Putting the prospective match in any more danger than it's already in would be foolish.

Why Was Roman Reigns in the Royal Rumble?

The biggest surprise in the 2017 Royal Rumble? Roman Reigns entering the match at No. 30.

It was universally panned by fans and drew the night's loudest chorus of boos. According to Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman, that was the intention.

"It was also done to ensure a big positive reaction for eventual winner Randy Orton," Ortman reported.

It makes total sense.

Without the presence of Reigns, the likelihood that Orton's win would've drawn audible groans from an audience fed up with the status quo increased exponentially. As the Superstar who caught The Big Dog with the RKO and rescued fans from another win for the resident golden boy, he was celebrated as the show went off the air.

It's almost to the point that fans forget he is a grizzled vet, a former 12-time champion whose status as one of the faces of the Ruthless Aggression era is firmly entrenched in WWE history.

When It Comes Crashing Down...

In 2015, Hulk Hogan was fired by WWE after video of a racist tirade leaked its way to this press. In the nearly two years he has spent away from the company, he has won a highly publicized lawsuit against Gawker.

Now, according to a tweet from Meltzer, fans should expect The Hulkster back in WWE's good graces "sooner than later":

The news is not surprising in the least.

Hogan and Vince McMahon have had numerous issues before—including that time The Hulkster abandoned WWE for more money and political pull in WCW—but they always manage to make up and do business.

Hogan is a valuable tool for WWE. He is a tremendous spokesperson whose connection to fans and mainstream media helps drum up awareness for the promotion. With WrestleMania invading the 2005 Hall of Famer's home state of Florida this April, do not be surprised to see the man with the largest pythons on the planet pop back up in time to partake in the festivities.