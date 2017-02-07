Brian Urlacher Sues Hair Clinic for Misappropriation: Latest Comments, Reaction

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a Florida hair clinic for misappropriation.

According to Mitchell Armentrout of the Chicago Sun-Times, Urlacher filed the suit Monday in Cook County and alleges the Charles Medical Group clinic is illegally using his likeness to advertise its hair-restoration treatments.

In the lawsuit, Urlacher says he never had any agreement to endorse the Charles Medical Group, but the group's official website has been using his hair as part of the description for its restoration treatment.

"The suit contains two screenshots of a Jan. 11 blog post on the site about how the former All-Pro 'came by his full head of hair,'" Armentrout wrote. "It also says the company embedded his last name into the source code of the website more than 12 times 'in order to falsely attract and intercept customers looking for the company endorsed by Urlacher.'"

According to Armentrout, searching for Urlacher's name on the Charles Medical Group's official website did not produce any results, but it did appear in Google searches that led to an error message if you clicked on the page link.

Urlacher sported a famously bald head during his 13-year NFL career. Last year, he showed off a new look that included a full head of hair that he credited to Dr. Arthur Katona and Restore Hair on Twitter:

Restore Hair has been using Urlacher as its spokesman and on billboards to advertise its treatments all over Chicago.

Urlacher is a Chicago sports icon. He spent his entire career with the Bears from 2000 to 2012, was named to eight Pro Bowls and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.