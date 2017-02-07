LeBron James Moves into 20th on All-Time Steals List

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James passed former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson for 20th on the all-time steals list in Monday's win over the Washington Wizards, per NBA History on Twitter.

By joining the top 20 in steals, James became the first player in NBA history to rank in the top 20 in points (eighth), assists (13th) and steals (20th), per the Columbus Dispatch. His second assist of the night also resulted in his moving past Lenny Wilkens for 13th on the all-time assist list, per ESPN Stats & Info. However, he was far from finished with his second dime.

LeBron finished the game with a massive stat line. The King tallied 32 points, 17 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals, adding a turnaround three-point shot just before the buzzer to send the game into overtime. He wound up fouling out in the extra session, a rare occurrence in his career.

James' scoring stats have slightly declined over the last few seasons, but he's posting a career-high 8.8 assists per game so far this season and is near a career high in rebounds, notching 7.9 per tilt.

Poor free-throw shooting has played a significant role in James' third straight season averaging below 26 points. Through 47 games, the future Hall of Famer is shooting a career-worst 69 percent from the charity stripe.

Despite some recent struggles by the Cavaliers, they still own the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The franchise has advanced to the NBA Finals in each of LeBron's two seasons since he returned to Cleveland and again sits in good position to make a deep postseason run.