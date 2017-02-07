    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
    Rory Marsden February 7, 2017

    Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez as a potential summer target as the Chilean's future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain.

    According to MailOnline's Jack Gaughan (h/t Metro's Mark Brus), Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is also on PSG's radar, but the French giants "remain more confident of landing Sanchez as he looks set to head into the summer with just a year left on his Gunners contract."

    Arsenal have still yet to tie Sanchez to a new deal with his current contract set to expire in 2018, and the 28-year-old will reportedly hold off on making a decision about his future until the end of 2016-17, per French football writer Loic Tanzi (via Get French Football News):

    The Gunners' chances of winning the Premier League this season are very limited and they are currently only just clinging on to a top-four spot.

    With Bayern Munich to face in the last 16 of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League, Arsenal will also likely struggle to go deep in European competition this season.

    Sanchez has cut a frustrated figure of late, and there was talk in the January transfer window that he could leave Arsenal:

    If he has still not signed a new deal with the Gunners by the summer and PSG move with a big-money bid and the promise of silverware, Sanchez could well be tempted to make a switch to the French capital.

    Meanwhile, if Alexis does depart the Emirates, Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly be targeted to fill his boots.

    A long-term target for Arsenal, Lacazette, 25, could reportedly be available for €35 million (£30.1 million), while Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, and Tottenham Hotspur could also move for him, per Claudio Colla of TransferMarketWeb (h/t the Daily Star's James Walters).

    Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) vs Marseille (OM) on January 22, 2017, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France
    JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

    France international Lacazette has been remarkably consistent in front of goal over the last three seasons. So far in 2016-17 he has netted 18 goals in as many league appearances, taking his Ligue 1 tally since the start of 2014-15 to 66 goals in 85 games, per WhoScored.com.

    Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently told OLTV he will not stand in Lacazette's way after the forward admitted he wanted to depart the club in the summer, via ESPN FC.

    Arsenal should then have the opportunity to sign him at the end of the season, but they will need to be prepared to go up against other major European clubs who will likely move for Lacazette as well. 

