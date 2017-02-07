WWE Fastlane 2017: Feuds That Will Shape WrestleMania 33 Card

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's edition of WWE Raw saw the first two matches officially announced on the card for Fastlane on March 5, but expect plenty more to follow over the coming weeks.

With a number of weeks still to go until the show airs, WWE Creative has the chance to ensure the right matches are made to set up Fastlane as a well-rounded precursor for WrestleMania 33 later this year.

And if the show is done right, there will be a lot of development in terms of the matches made for the 'Mania card following the events of Fastlane.

Here's a look at the feuds on the Fastlane card that will help shape what could be one of the best WrestleMania shows in a good while.