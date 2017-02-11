Overpaying Jason Pierre-Paul Would Be A Huge Mistake in 2017 Free Agency

1 of 5

With the 2016 NFL season now cosigned to the annals of history, teams across the league are already looking ahead to the campaign to come.

In the National Football League, there truly is no offseason.

Among the first orders of business is the annual marketplace known as free agency. And among this year's top options (at least on paper) is New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

The 28-year-old played under a one-year, $10 million contract in 2016, racking up 53 tackles and seven sacks in 12 games for a vastly improved New York defense.

Those numbers, combined with the productivity of Pierre-Paul's past, have combined to set the bar pretty high where Pierre-Paul's next contract is concerned.

In fact, given what Pierre-Paul himself has said in regards to his next deal, that bar needs little red lights on the end to keep planes from flying into it.

Those red lights should serve as a warning to teams from Buffalo to Seattle—because if a team gives Pierre-Paul anything close to what he's looking for, they'll be both making arguably the biggest mistake of free agency in 2017 and committing the cardinal sin of this time of year.

Chasing the ghosts of seasons past.