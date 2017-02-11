Overpaying Jason Pierre-Paul Would Be A Huge Mistake in 2017 Free Agency
With the 2016 NFL season now cosigned to the annals of history, teams across the league are already looking ahead to the campaign to come.
In the National Football League, there truly is no offseason.
Among the first orders of business is the annual marketplace known as free agency. And among this year's top options (at least on paper) is New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.
The 28-year-old played under a one-year, $10 million contract in 2016, racking up 53 tackles and seven sacks in 12 games for a vastly improved New York defense.
Those numbers, combined with the productivity of Pierre-Paul's past, have combined to set the bar pretty high where Pierre-Paul's next contract is concerned.
In fact, given what Pierre-Paul himself has said in regards to his next deal, that bar needs little red lights on the end to keep planes from flying into it.
Those red lights should serve as a warning to teams from Buffalo to Seattle—because if a team gives Pierre-Paul anything close to what he's looking for, they'll be both making arguably the biggest mistake of free agency in 2017 and committing the cardinal sin of this time of year.
Chasing the ghosts of seasons past.
Pierre-Paul Expects to Get PAID
After playing last year on a one-year, "prove-it" deal, Pierre-Paul made one thing clear while speaking with Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.
He's finished playing for his supper. There won't be another one-year deal in 2017.
"I'm not playing (again) on no one-year deal," he said. "I've proved it. I've showed it."
In fact, per Vacchiano, Pierre-Paul is preparing to do his best Rod Tidwell impression.
It's time to show him the money:
According to a source familiar with his situation, he has his eyes set on at least the five-year, $85 million deal (with $52.5 million guaranteed) the Giants gave Olivier Vernon. Given the number of teams with cap space to spend who are likely to be looking for a pass rusher -- including the Cowboys -- he might end up with more.
In other words, Pierre-Paul is angling for a deal that will make him one of—if not the—highest-paid defensive end in the NFL.
And it's entirely possible he'll get it. The Cleveland Browns are making the switch to the 4-3 in 2017 and have over $110 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars have both the need for pass-rush help and the wiggle room to pull off a mega-deal.
And, of course, there's the Giants, who would be hard-pressed to fit another massive deal for a defensive lineman under the cap but are equally eager to keep JPP in the fold.
Of course, just because a team can pay Pierre-Paul over $50 million in guarantees doesn't mean they should.
The Upside Is Tempting Indeed
There was a time, not too long ago, when the idea of Pierre-Paul receiving a massive contract appeared a foregone conclusion.
Back in 2011, Pierre-Paul turned in one of the best single seasons by a defensive lineman in the last 25 years. In his second year in the NFL, Pierre-Paul's production was jaw-dropping—86 tackles and 16.5 sacks.
His numbers dipped in 2012, and Pierre-Paul's 2013 was hampered by back surgery that limited him throughout the season. But in 2014 Pierre-Paul was back at it, making 77 tackles and adding 12.5 sacks.
Pierre-Paul's sack numbers the past two seasons dropped again as a result of the fireworks accident that cost him half the 2015 season and part of his right hand. But, even then, Pierre-Paul demonstrated a burst off the edge that few (if any players) in the NFL can match.
In 2016 Pierre-Paul graded out as the fifth-ranked 4-3 defensive end in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, one slot behind teammate Olivier Vernon. He ranked just outside the top 10 in both quarterback hits and hurries despite missing a quarter of the season.
And Pierre-Paul insisted to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News back in November that he's fully adjusted to playing with a specialized glove on his damaged hand.
“This is the new me,” he said. “I got to adjust to what I’m capable of doing with my hand. I feel this is as well as I’ve played since my new beginning last year. I’m like a rookie all over again.”
When he's healthy and on his game, Pierre-Paul is one of the most talented ends in football. He's every bit as adept chasing down ball-carriers as he is harassing quarterbacks. And, at 28, Pierre-Paul is (in theory) in the prime of his career.
But here come the caveats...
And there are a lot where he's concerned.
The Downside Is Terrifying
First off, let's just get this out of the way.
This isn't about Pierre-Paul's hand. Not entirely. Not even mostly.
It's a consideration, of course. It's inspiring what Pierre-Paul has been able to accomplish since the accident that claimed part of his hand. And Pierre-Paul himself told Myers that he's used what happened as fuel for the comeback that followed.
"I love the fact that I’m a role model to people," he said. "I get Instagrams, DMs and Twitter. It helps me play even better. That is motivation for people that can’t be heard and can’t be seen. I speak for them when I am out there playing.”
But, if we're being brutally honest, there's been nothing to indicate that Pierre-Paul will ever be the player he was before that fateful day. Pierre-Paul has eight sacks in 20 games since the injury, and 5.5 of those came in a two-week stretch against a pair of tomato can teams (Cleveland and Chicago) last season.
And that's without even considering all the other injuries that have befallen him over his seven NFL seasons.
After playing in every game over his first three years in the league, Pierre-Paul's done so all of once over the last four seasons. In addition to the hand, there's been a herniated disc in his back and a sports hernia (which required surgery) that cut his 2016 season short.
Pierre-Paul's a very good defensive end. He's great in flashes here and there. But over a million bucks per game is a salary reserved for two types of players—quarterbacks and non-quarterbacks who are dominant week in and week out.
Pierre-Paul hasn't been that player since well before he hurt his hand, and paying for things that have already happened is near the top of the list of general manager no-nos in the NFL.
Someone Will Pay Him Anyway
And yet, for all that downside, the odds are very good that some NFL team will overpay Pierre-Paul anyway.
If the Giants have any sense, they won't be that team. Assuming that Pierre-Paul is serious about his contract demands, the best thing the G-Men can do is thank him for his service and move on. Locking up over $30 million in average annual salary in their defensive ends is a sure-fire way to ensure that Eli Manning plays in exactly two Super Bowls in his career.
Now, if the market for Pierre-Paul's services isn't as robust as he hopes and the Giants can bring him back in the ballpark of what they paid him last year on a shorter-term contract (two or three years) then it's a different story altogether. At $10-12 million a season Pierre-Paul makes sense for any number of teams.
It's possible that will be the case, but unlikely.
As we saw with the Giants last year, the first few days of free agency can best be described as the "drunken-sailor" phase. Teams eager and/or desperate to make a splash or fill a need buy in a seller's market—and pay through the nose as a result.
And there are just too many teams who fit that bill this season.
The Browns lead the list. It's a perfect storm of need and cap space, provided that Pierre-Paul is willing to give up winning for a payday. And while he may not be the player he was, Pierre-Paul's arrival would still energize a Cleveland fanbase that had exactly nothing to cheer about in 2016.
The Buccaneers have almost $70 million in cap space and a list of offseason needs headlined by "pass-rush help." Tampa might view Pierre-Paul as the sort of "missing piece" acquisition that could put them in the playoffs in 2017.
That's only a pair of potential suitors out of 32 teams, any of whom could view Pierre-Paul as a significant upgrade at a premium position.
The problem is that the perception of the upgrade isn't as big as the upgrade itself. At $15 million or more a season, signing Jason Pierre-Paul only makes sense if that elite price tag brings with it elite production.
Pierre-Paul has accomplished that feat twice in seven seasons. The last time was in 2014, before his life-altering injury.
And believing that at this point he's going to magically turn back the clock and recapture past glories is a huge mistake just waiting to happen.
