Why Should Big-Name Free Agents Consider Signing with NFL's Worst Teams?

For certain NFL fanbases, the offseason is the best part of the year, because it provides hope.

The NFL preaches parity, and teams can turn their fortunes around in a hurry. Fans believe one big signing or good draft class can vault their favorite franchise from doormat status into a playoff contender.

The ability to coax top free agents to those downtrodden franchises is far more difficult. Even so, the biggest names on the free-agent market shouldn't overlook those organizations that haven't experienced recent success.

Available cap space and a willingness to spend serve as the primary catalysts. Players understand this.

"I'm going into free agency as a Super Bowl champion. You know they overpay Super Bowl champions," top free-agent tight end Martellus Bennett said on NFL Network after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI.

Due to the projected salary-cap numbers for the 2017 league year, champions aren't the only individuals who will be overpaid. This year's market will look completely different than previous years since all but three teams have excess cap space. Twelve different teams claim over $40 million to spend, according to Spotrac.

The first four teams in April's NFL draft order—the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars—rank among the top eight in cap space. All of them should be active, and players should entertain their overtures.

Reasons to consider the league's worst extend beyond money. In an attempt to understand the possibility of signing with a struggling franchise, Bleacher Report assessed the front offices, coaching staffs and surrounding talent among the top five worst teams from the 2016 campaign.