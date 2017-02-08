Why Should Big-Name Free Agents Consider Signing with NFL's Worst Teams?
For certain NFL fanbases, the offseason is the best part of the year, because it provides hope.
The NFL preaches parity, and teams can turn their fortunes around in a hurry. Fans believe one big signing or good draft class can vault their favorite franchise from doormat status into a playoff contender.
The ability to coax top free agents to those downtrodden franchises is far more difficult. Even so, the biggest names on the free-agent market shouldn't overlook those organizations that haven't experienced recent success.
Available cap space and a willingness to spend serve as the primary catalysts. Players understand this.
"I'm going into free agency as a Super Bowl champion. You know they overpay Super Bowl champions," top free-agent tight end Martellus Bennett said on NFL Network after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Due to the projected salary-cap numbers for the 2017 league year, champions aren't the only individuals who will be overpaid. This year's market will look completely different than previous years since all but three teams have excess cap space. Twelve different teams claim over $40 million to spend, according to Spotrac.
The first four teams in April's NFL draft order—the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars—rank among the top eight in cap space. All of them should be active, and players should entertain their overtures.
Reasons to consider the league's worst extend beyond money. In an attempt to understand the possibility of signing with a struggling franchise, Bleacher Report assessed the front offices, coaching staffs and surrounding talent among the top five worst teams from the 2016 campaign.
Cleveland Browns
Salary-Cap Space
$101.881 million
Coaching Staff
Head coach Hue Jackson is well-respected around the league, but the Browns still experienced more coaching changes. Jackson dismissed defensive coordinator Ray Horton and hired Gregg Williams. Meanwhile, co-offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton left to rejoin the collegiate ranks.
Despite the turnover, the Browns have a veteran staff with multiple coaches who have been successful in the league. Jackson and Williams, in particular, are considered two of the better play-callers. Their newly forged relationship should have players excited about the team's potential aggressiveness on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Front Office
While the Browns' coaching staff is experienced, the team's front office isn't. Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry enter their second offseason at the helm of the organization. Last year, this front office made some mistakes, especially with the team's outgoing free agents, but it served as an opportunity to learn.
A lack of experience doesn't override the fact Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is committed to this group and willing to pursue non-traditional avenues in an attempt to build a winning franchise.
Surrounding Talent
The Browns were the NFL's youngest team in 2016. The squad took its lumps during a 1-15 campaign, but those young players suffered through their growing pains and should benefit in 2017. More importantly, Cleveland already retained a defensive stud when it re-signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year, $50 million deal.
If the team can also keep its leading receiver, Terrelle Pryor, a couple of building blocks are already in place. Plus, the franchise owns five draft selections among the top 65 overall in April's draft.
San Francisco 49ers
Salary-Cap Space
$83.679 million
Coaching Staff
The 49ers officially named Kyle Shanahan their head coach Tuesday. Shanahan is coming off a year when he was named the league's NFL Assistant Coach of the Year due to the Atlanta Falcons' offensive success.
Shahanan will implement an offensive scheme that proved to be effective at his previous four stops. This will be a big change of pace for the 49ers since the franchise hasn't fielded an offense that finished in the top half of the league since the 2013 campaign.
Of course, the first-time head coach still needs to fill out his staff, but this hire is different compared to the previous two. Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly weren't inspired choices, whereas many considered Shanahan the top available candidate.
Front Office
The best possible thing anyone can say about the 49ers organization is Trent Baalke no longer serves as the team's general manager. Baalke's six seasons at the helm were filled with contention and tumult. Instead, owner and CEO Jed York thought outside of the box with the hire of John Lynch to replace Baalke.
Lynch has never worked in an NFL front office, but his status as one of the game's greatest safeties and his knowledge of the game brings him instant credibility, especially with players. Lynch will need help from experienced front office personnel, but his inclusion as the primary decision-maker breathed new life into the organization.
Surrounding Talent
San Francisco isn't exactly loaded with talent. In fact, the team didn't field a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver last season. Plus, quarterback Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his contract.
Even so, this is one of the league's most prestigious franchises with a few pieces who can develop into key cogs. Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Aaron Lynch are talented. Carlos Hyde has a chance to excel in Shanahan's zone scheme. After finishing 31st in total offense and 32nd in total defense, different schemes, coaches and players should lead to dramatic improvement.
Chicago Bears
Salary-Cap Space
$59.008 million
Coaching Staff
Head coach John Fox enters his third season with the Bears. Previously, the coach turned around the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos in his second season. He wasn't as effective in the Windy City. This doesn't mean he's incapable of doing so; he's just a year behind schedule.
Of the teams set to pick among the top five selections in April's NFL draft, Chicago has the only head coach who led a team to the Super Bowl. In Fox's case, he led two different teams to the big game. This history validates the staff among those looking for experienced coaches.
It also shows Fox knows what it takes to turn a franchise around and win at a high level with the right people. It's an advantage the Bears need to exploit during free agency. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is one of the best in the business, too. If the team can rectify its offense and quarterback situation, it can win now.
Front Office
General manager Ryan Pace is entering the most important offseason of his career. After his first two seasons making personnel decisions for the Bears, the team is 9-23 overall. But Chicago has over $50 million to spend in free agency and a top-five draft selection to utilize.
"We're going to be aggressive and calculated this offseason," Pace said in January, per CBS Chicago's Chris Emma. "We're in a position to do so. We'll have a clear understanding of our roster and where our needs are and where we want to add to each position."
Surrounding Talent
Aside from the quarterback position, the Bears are strong in multiple areas. The offensive line features Josh Sitton, Cody Whitehair, Kyle Long and Bobby Massie. Rookie running back Jordan Howard finished second in the NFL with 1,313 rushing yards. The defense has multiple playmakers in Jerrell Freeman, Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Pernell McPhee and Leonard Floyd.
The biggest question outside of quarterback is whether the team will re-sign top wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Whether it does or not, plenty of talent resides on this roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Salary-Cap Space
$64.982 million
Coaching Staff
Doug Marrone officially replaces Gus Bradley in 2017 after serving as the Jaguars' interim head coach. Even in a limited three-game sample size, the Jaguars looked like an improved squad during the final two games of the 2016 campaign. As a result, owner Shahid Khan turned to Marrone to captain what once appeared to be a sinking ship.
Marrone's hire is important on two levels. Not only did the team play well under his direction, but he also retained a portion of the coaching staff, including coordinators Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Wash. This is important for continuity within the locker room and the growth of young players. As such, the team won't be starting anew this summer.
Front Office
Khan settled on an interesting dynamic by keeping general manager David Caldwell yet hiring Tom Coughlin as the team's executive VP of football operations. Coughlin's no-nonsense attitude will permeate every corner of the Jaguars building.
With Coughlin's previous success with the Jaguars and the New York Giants, expectations have been changed. The team isn't just trying to be competitive; it's expected to win. With Khan's willingness to spend combined with Coughlin's presence, the Jaguars should display the synergy to attract multiple free agents.
Surrounding Talent
Last offseason, the Jaguars spent over $200 million during free agency in total contract value. The team still has plenty to spend this year.
It's an interesting position since the Jaguars feature the young talents of Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Brandon Linder, Malik Jackson, Telvin Smith and Jalen Ramsey. Part of the reason why Jacksonville has so much cap space now is due to the fact it'll have to re-sign some of these individuals in the coming years.
A major decision looms at quarterback. Blake Bortles enters his fourth season after a disappointing third campaign. If Marrone can get the most out of the 24-year-old signal-caller, the Jaguars will be poised for a breakout season.
Los Angeles Rams
Salary-Cap Space
$38.985 million
Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Rams may have the NFL's most interesting coaching staff. After firing Jeff Fisher due to years of mediocrity and disappointment, the organization hired Sean McVay to become its head coach. The players weren't sad to see their previous coach go, but McVay's selection is a drastic change. At 31 years old, he became the youngest head coach in NFL history.
The 69-year-old Wade Phillips was McVay's first hire. It's brilliant in its dichotomy. Phillips is one of the NFL's greatest defensive masterminds. McVay is an offensive-minded coach who can just hand the defensive reins to the veteran play-caller while leaning on his 38 years of experience as an NFL assistant and head coach.
According to Schefter, Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur is expected to be named the team's offensive coordinator. LaFleur is another young coach who will be tasked with updating the Rams offense into a more efficient and exciting unit.
Front Office
While the organization overhauled its coaching staff, Les Snead remains the general manager. On the surface, this doesn't appear to be a wise move since the franchise is 31-49 during his five seasons in the front office. However, the relationship between the scouting department and the previous coaching staff reached untenable levels, as noted by Albert Breer of SI.com. Starting fresh with a new staff is a tremendous step in the right direction for the Rams.
Surrounding Talent
Of those teams included, the Rams are the only one to feature a potential franchise quarterback in last year's No. 1 overall pick, Jared Goff. Todd Gurley, the 2015 NFL Offensive Rookie of the year, is a big part of the team's future. Also, defensive free agents can benefit greatly from playing alongside the dominant Aaron Donald.
Without the in-fighting and an out-of-touch coaching staff, the Rams can be much better than the squads under Fisher's supervision.
