Ranking the 10 Best Last-Minute MLB Free-Agent Values

David Hernandez was a solid piece of the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen last season. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The start of spring training is right around the corner, but a number of intriguing MLB free-agent options are still looking for new homes on the open market.

Matt Wieters, Chase Utley, Travis Wood and Joe Blanton are the biggest names still looking for work here at the start of February.

There are also a number of intriguing pitchers who could be worth a flier as they make their way back from injury, including Henderson Alvarez, Nathan Eovaldi, C.J. Wilson, Luke Hochevar and Aaron Barrett.

However, we're instead going to focus on the lower-level guys who are capable of making good on a dirt-cheap contract and providing some solid value in the process.

Ahead, you'll find the 10 best last-minute free-agent targets, ranked based on their expected 2017 impact relative to the salary they are likely to receive.