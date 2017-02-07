WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from February 6

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

A WCW icon. Two former Ring of Honor champions. The longest-reigning tag team champions of all time and an unstoppable heavyweight seeking his first major WrestleMania program.

These are the Superstars who emerged from the February 6 episode of WWE Raw as the night's biggest winners and losers for a variety of reasons.

Two of them cut fantastic promos that reminded fans of just how talented of talkers they actually are. WWE treated another like a star right out of the gate, and he will hopefully remain one of the brand's elite villains for the foreseeable future.

Then there was a decorated trio that has made minimal contributions to Raw since its crushing defeat this past December. Also, questionable booking Monday night slowed the push of a massive mountain of a man.

As Fastlane approaches and WrestleMania draws near, the utilization of each Superstar on Raw becomes more and more vital to the overall strength of both of those cards. Some of these men benefited exponentially from a strong night of television, while others made fans scratch their heads, curious about the benefit of the position they were put in.

These are the biggest winners and losers from this week's Raw broadcast.