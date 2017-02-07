WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address After Feb. 6 Show

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

Monday's episode of WWE Raw filled in the Fastlane pay-per-view card with a marquee match, creating new unknowns in the process.

Kevin Owens is set to take on Goldberg at the Raw-branded event on March 5. Is the universal champion now a sitting duck? Will WWE place a 50-year-old wrestler atop its mountain?

Questions emerged after Monday's Raw about women's champ Charlotte Flair, Akira Tozawa and Seth Rollins, too.

Is the Raw women's title picture set to be crowded? How much better shape is the cruiserweight division in after Tozawa's Raw debut?

And what of Rollins? A bad wheel threatens to keep him out of Fastlane and possibly WrestleMania afterward.

Read on for a look at the biggest questions Monday's Raw left fans contemplating.



How Will Flair vs. Bayley Shape Women's Championship Picture?

The chase for The Queen's championship should get mighty interesting.

Raw has recently featured Flair, Bayley, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks in a number of intersecting stories. That continued on Monday's Raw when Flair berated The Boss in the trainer's area and distracted Bayley during her battle with Jax.

WWE later announced that Bayley will get a title shot against Flair next Monday.

Normally, the company saves title changes for PPVs, but the Banks-Charlotte rivalry last year went against that trend in a big way. Will Bayley dethrone Flair ahead of WrestleMania? Will Raw go back to playing hot potato with the title?

That won't be clear until Bayley takes on Charlotte.

And will Jax and Banks get involved to complicate things? Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats wrote, "Chances are, however Charlotte vs. Bayley goes next week, we'll be one step closer to the rumored 4-Way for WrestleMania."

That's a strong possibility at this point, but it's hard to predict what direction WWE is going. Bayley vs. Banks and Jax vs. Flair could be on the table, too.

And on top of all of that, the impending arrival of Emmalina is a wild card for the women's division.

How Much Can Tozawa Impact Cruiserweight Division?

The cruiserweight division has largely been a disappointment, but it has begun to find pillars it can build around. Neville has been a revelation since his heel turn. Jack Gallagher is a compelling comedy figure.

And now the division boasts the talents of Tozawa.

WWE waited a long time to introduce the Japanese bruiser. He made his 205 Live debut last Tuesday and debuted on Monday's Raw in a match against Drew Gulak.

The crowd buzzed for Tozawa as he went on the attack. Fans echoed his warrior grunts. Overall, the master of the German suplex looked excellent.

Tozawa will be just the burst of adrenaline the cruiserweight division needs. He can't be a savior on his own, but there are a ton of appealing potential rivalries to turn to now, including Tozawa vs. Neville, eventually.

WWE will still have to do better to tell these wrestlers' stories and not shortchange them with ring time so often, but at least the division has a game-changer in the mix now.

How Bad is Rollins' Injury?

Monday's Raw offered an update on Rollins' condition, but not a detailed one.

Rollins re-injured his surgically repaired knee last week during Samoa Joe's attack on him. A week later, WWE revealed that Rollins hurt his MCL. The announcers on Raw didn't reveal the severity of the injury or what Rollins' return timetable looks like.

The Rollins-Joe feud is still very much up in the air. Rollins' WrestleMania status is still unknown.

The company's plans for Fastlane and WrestleMania hinge on what shape Rollins' knee is in.

Will Joe find another enemy to feast on? Should The Destroyer turn on Triple H to set up a showdown for the year's biggest event?

WWE can't start moving pieces on its chessboard until it knows for sure how bad Rollins is hurt.

Rollins reportedly has reason to be optimistic. PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson wrote, "The hope among those I've spoken to today is that Rollins will be good to go by WrestleMania, pending any further complications."

Is Owens Doomed to Drop the Title?

As Owens and Chris Jericho dreamed aloud of main eventing WrestleMania together, Goldberg emerged with other ideas. He confronted the best friends, and the verbal exchange that followed led to Jericho accepting a title match against Goldberg on Owens' behalf.

The Universal Championship will now be up for grabs at Fastlane.

Considering how strongly WWE has booked Goldberg and how uneven its presentation of Owens has been, things don't look good for the champ. Will KO lose his title just before WrestleMania arrives? Will Goldberg claim the crown to make his WrestleMania 33 match with Brock Lesnar even bigger?

The folks at Fightful aren't sure if Owens will even last as long as Lesnar did against Goldberg at Survivor Series:

WWE's recent history suggests that Owens will get the shaft here. The company has often favored established part-timers in these situations. This is CM Punk vs. The Rock all over again.

The right move would be to allow Owens to survive the challenge ahead, but KO fans shouldn't get their hopes up. Nostalgia is king in WWE.