Ranking N'Golo Kante Among Chelsea's Finest Premier League Defensive Midfielders

1 of 6

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante is the talk of the town. His recent displays for Chelsea against Liverpool and Arsenal have helped cement the Blues at the top of the table and earned him all kinds of acclaim in the process.

It's all completely justified, too. There isn't another defensive midfielder in the Premier League who is performing like Kante right now, with his form a major reason behind the success Antonio Conte's side have enjoyed.

But if Kante's the Premier League's finest defensive midfielder right now, where does he rank among those who have featured in the same position for Chelsea since the Premier League's inception?

There have been some major names who passed through Stamford Bridge in that time, especially since Roman Abramovich arrived in 2003 to spend lavishly on the world's best talent.

Is Kante the finest? Well, let's find out.