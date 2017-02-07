2017 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl Predictions for Top Prospects

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Now that Super Bowl LI is a thing of the past, it's full speed ahead toward the 2017 offseason. All 32 teams are now focused on looming events like the scouting combine, free agency and the NFL draft.

The draft, of course, is the premier event of the NFL offseason. Not only does it represent a chance for every franchise to potentially improve, but it also gives hundreds of college talents a chance to begin their respective NFL journeys.

We're here to look ahead at this year's draft and to try matching NFL teams with first-round selections. We'll be running down the current draft order and making our projections for each draft slot. We'll also take a closer look at some of our top pairings.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14* Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 15* Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 20 Denver Broncos Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 21 Detroit Lions Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois 22 Miami Dolphins Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders David Njoku, TE, Miami 25 Houston Texans Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Atlanta Falcons Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 32 New England Patriots T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin *Order to be determined by coin flip.

8. Leonard Fournette to Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were not the same team in 2016 that they were the year before. Part of the problem was undoubtedly a step back on the defensive side of the ball, but part of the problem was regression on offense, too.

Carolina's often-ineffective running game—which was rated just 19th by Pro Football Focus—placed a lot of pressure on quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP failed to rise to the challenge and posted the worst passer rating of his pro career (75.8).

Getting Newton some more offensive firepower would help turn the offense around, and this is where LSU running back Leonard Fournette comes in. The perceived top runner in the draft, Fournette has the ability to take over a game on his own.

Fournette battled through some injuries in 2016, which caused a big dip in production. When healthy in 2015, however, he was simply amazing. Fournette racked up 1,953 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. He also averaged 6.5 yards per carry in each of his last two seasons.

"I can't wait to see how the draft guys pick at Fournette and tell everyone what he doesn't do right. He was healthy last year and that is what you are going to get. Big, fast and dominant," one NFC executive told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

The Panthers shouldn't overthink this pick. Fournette would add an entirely new dimension to the offense and would give the team a true workhorse back for the foreseeable future.

11. Solomon Thomas to New Orleans Saints

History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

As long as the New Orleans Saints have Drew Brees under center, the franchise is likely to have few questions on the offensive side of the ball. However, a questionable defense has prevented the Saints from truly contending in the NFC South over the past couple of years.

This is why it makes sense for the Saints to go defense in the first round. Our pick here is Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

New Orleans had a respectable pass rush—rated 11th overall by Pro Football Focus—but the team still came away with just 30 sacks last season. Thomas is a player who can help take that unit to the next level.

Thomas produced 62 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in 2016. Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated him first overall among all defensive tackles for the season.

Thomas has the versatility to move around the line in various formations for the Saints defense. When playing on the edge, he could also develop into a perfect complement for pass-rusher Cameron Jordan.

13. DeShone Kizer to Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals may or may not have quarterback Carson Palmer back in 2017. There were reports that the veteran had put his Arizona home up for sale, but Palmer later disputed that claim.

"No, my house in Arizona is not on the market," Palmer said in the statement, per ESPN.com. "And every year we have taken off for offseason family adventures, so there's nothing to read into there either."

Even if Palmer does return, it's likely time the Cardinals start considering life without him. Adding a developmental quarterback in this year's draft makes a lot of sense. Drew Stanton is a nice stopgap but clearly not the future at the position.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer could be that developmental guy. Kizer possesses a ton of potential and upside, but the perception is that he is far from NFL-ready. Teams don't seem to be so high on his immediate promise.

"I couldn't find a scout or executive who was excited about DeShone Kizer or Mitch Trubisky," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah recently wrote. "When you're talking to teams that already have an established signal-caller, there's no reason for them to feed me false information."

In many ways, it makes more sense for the Cardinals to target Kizer if Palmer is returning. This would give the rookie at least a year to develop under the guidance of head coach Bruce Arians.

This, of course, hinges on Kizer being available at pick No. 13. Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has him going all the way up at No. 3 to the Chicago Bears because of his athletic potential.

"Kizer has a big arm, displayed excellent touch and timing and possesses the athleticism to be a threat on the move," Miller wrote. "The question marks come with his up-and-down play over the course of two seasons as the Fighting Irish's starter."

Unless the Bears are willing to commit to Jay Cutler for another season or two, Arizona is the franchise that can afford to give Kizer the time he needs to develop.