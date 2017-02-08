Premier League Player Rankings: Chelsea Dominate the Top Order

2 of 17

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

40. Claudio Yacob, West Bromwich Albion (-1)

Yacob wasn't in the squad for West Bromwich Albion's win over Stoke City. In his place, Jake Livermore put in a brilliant full league debut for the club. Should the Argentinian be concerned?

39. Son Heung-Min, Tottenham Hotspur (new!)

Won the penalty that secured Spurs the match against Middlesbrough and was a thorn in the Teessiders' side all game. Great movement, great use of space.

38. Ben Foster, West Bromwich Albion (-2)

Didn't have to work too hard to keep his fifth clean sheet of the season. Stoke's attack faltered as soon as Peter Crouch lost his physical battle with Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley.

37. Michael Keane, Burnley (-3)

Tried his best to stymie the threat of Watford, but with his team playing with 10 for much of the game, it wasn't possible.

36. Tom Heaton, Burnley (-2)

Made some good saves to ensure Burnley weren't beaten by more than just a one-goal margin at Watford.