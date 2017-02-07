Manchester City Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero Talk

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly attempt to sign Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Sergio Aguero if the Argentinian leaves the club in the summer.

Aguero has lost his starting place at the Etihad to Brazil youngster Gabriel Jesus for the last two Premier League matches and has had to look on as the £27 million teenager has stolen the limelight.

While Aguero has insisted he wishes to remain at the club, City have made contact with Aubameyang's representatives over a possible switch, per Martin Lipton of the Mirror.

The report added that the Dortmund forward is City's third-choice target as they are unlikely to land Barcelona's Lionel Messi or Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

For his part, Aguero stated after City's 2-1 win over Swansea City on Feb. 5 he was keen to stay with Pep Guardiola's side.

Per Simon Stone for BBC Sport, Aguero said: "I want to stay, of course. In these [next] three months I have to help the club and then they will decide if I have a place here or not."

Indeed it was only in September 2016 that the Argentina frontman praised boss Guardiola for getting the best out of him, as noted by Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph.

Aguero said:

According to my style of playing, he is one of the managers that have helped me most in my career. Despite (my form) in the Premier League, and my last season at Atletico, I’ve improved in my game near the box and scoring goals. With Pep I will get even more chances.

Aubameyang, who tops the Bundesliga goal charts with 17 goals from 17 matches this season, grabbed the only goal of the game as Dortmund beat RB Leipzig last weekend.

Full of pace and trickery, the Gabon international's prolific goalscoring form continues to attract suitors across Europe.

While his all-round approach play has developed well this season, above all Aubameyang remains a constant threat to opposition teams both in and outside the box.



He has shown he is more effective when used through the centre at the Westfalenstadion but is also comfortable playing anywhere across a front attacking three.

Should Aguero decide to depart Manchester, Aubameyang would appear to be an ideal replacement to fit seamlessly into a City squad already featuring so much speed and technical ability, with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Jesus.

Arguably there are not many strikers who could succeed Aguero, but, at 27 years old, Aubameyang is a player high on confidence and with signs there is plenty more still to come.