FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 21 Predictions, Pack Details, More

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team players will await Wednesday's release of Team of the Week 21 with bated breath after a week of some exceptional performances, not least of all from Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens.
The pair dazzled as Everton beat Bournemouth 6-3 and Napoli put Bologna to the sword 7-1—a match in which Marek Hamsik also showed his irrepressible qualities.
N'Golo Kante's outstanding form continued on Saturday as he played a key role in helping Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1 to effectively knock the Gunners out of the title race, while Andrea Ranocchia was a rock for new side Hull City as they beat Liverpool 2-0.
Read on for pack details and predictions for Team of the Week 21:
|FIFA 17 UT: Team of the Week 21 Prediction (4-3-3)
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Rating Pred.
|GK
|Sergio Asenjo
|Villarreal
|Spain
|81>84>86
|RWB
|Cristian Tello
|Fiorentina
|Spain
|78>82
|CB
|Andrea Ranocchia
|Hull City
|Italy
|76>81
|CB
|Thiago Silva
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Brazil
|89>90>91
|CB
|Sokratis Papastathopoulos
|Borussia Dortmund
|Greece
|84>86>87
|CM
|Marco Parolo
|Lazio
|Italy
|81>84(SBC variation)>87
|CM
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|France
|81>84>86
|CM
|Marek Hamsik
|Napoli
|Slovakia
|85>87
|ST
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|Belgium
|83>85>86(TOTGS variation)>87>88
|ST
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|78>83
|ST
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|Belgium
|84>85(Scream variation)>86>87>88
|Subs
|GK
|Remy Vercoutre
|Caen
|France
|77>81
|CB
|Kyriakos Papadopoulos
|Hamburger SV
|Greece
|79>83
|RM
|Mohamed Elyounoussi
|FC Basel
|Norway
|72>74
|RM
|David Edwards
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Wales
|69>74
|ST
|Brendon Santalab
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|Australia
|63>64
|ST
|Moussa Dembele
|Celtic
|France
|71>74
|ST
|Tiquinho Soares
|Porto
|Brazil
|71>74
|Reserves
|LB
|Benjamin Mendy
|Monaco
|France
|75>80
|RW
|M'Baye Niang
|Watford
|France
|78>81
|ST
|Raul Bobadilla
|Augsburg
|Paraguay
|78>82
|ST
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|England
|80>83>83(SBC variation)>84
|ST
|Fernando Torres
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|81>83
Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points
Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points
Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points
Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points
Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points
Scream cards were available during the Halloween promotion. Team of the Group Stage cards were available after the Champions League group stage finished.
Team of the Week 21 will be announced on Wednesday, February 8, at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET), and will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.
N'Golo Kante, Chelsea
Kante may not have produced any goals or assists for Chelsea in recent weeks, but his boundless energy continues to play a vital role in the Blues' title challenge.
Antonio Conte's side outfought the Gunners all over the pitch, and while Eden Hazard might have grabbed the headlines for his stunning solo goal, it was Kante who was arguably more instrumental.
The Frenchman dominated Arsenal in midfield and stopped them in their tracks wherever they went. ESPN's Alex Shaw was impressed:
Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN
Kante is streets ahead of any midfielder in the Premier League. He's outrageous.2/4/2017, 1:42:05 PM
Squawka Football provided context to Shaw's view:
Squawka Football @Squawka
N'Golo Kante's season by numbers for Chelsea: 1,214 passes completed 54 interceptions 52 tackles won 29 clearances 27 take-ons Incredible. https://t.co/Rs9DbNgC6y2/5/2017, 7:26:00 AM
Indeed, he's arguably the most influential player in the Premier League right now.
The midfielder's stats have already enjoyed a healthy boost this season after receiving an in-form 84 card to upgrade his 81 base in Week 6.
Players with Kante's Ones to Watch card will particularly stand to benefit if his stats go up once again.
Romelu Lukaku, Everton
Prior to Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, Lukaku had been enjoying a solid campaign with 12 goals to his name.
After bagging four against the Cherries, he's now the Premier League's top scorer and at the age of 23 already has 76 goals in the competition.
Football writer Elko Born believes Lukaku is showing why he should have been given more of a chance at Chelsea:
Elko Born @Elko_B
Lukaku proves how impatient PL clubs can be with young players. News flash: talented young players might need some time to develop.2/4/2017, 11:08:56 PM
The Belgian opened his account with an exquisite effort into the top corner from the edge of the area, with two predatory finishes and a neat volley rounding out the haul.
His shooting stat has already been boosted from 82 to 89, but there's still room for more improvement—particularly if his volleys or long shots increase from 79 and 82, respectively.
Dries Mertens, Napoli
Mertens netted a hat-trick for Napoli as they demolished Bologna, taking his tally to 13 goals in his last six Serie A games and 16 for the campaign.
Indeed, the Belgian is in the form of his life, as noted by football writer Sergi Dominguez:
Sergi Domínguez @FutbolSergi
Mertens has been one of the biggest revelations in Europe this season. Always has been a superb player but this season he's something else.2/5/2017, 10:37:18 AM
The 29-year-old's sublime season has seen him feature in Team of the Week 9 and 14, as well as the Team of the Group Stage in the UEFA Champions League after bagging four goals and four assists.
His stats have improved significantly over the course of the season with three creeping above 90—pace, dribbling and shooting.
After another outstanding effort that included an inch-perfect free-kick, a goal in which he calmly rounded the goalkeeper before tucking away and another where he burst through Bologna's defence and fired into the bottom corner, his free-kick, finishing and dribbling stats could well be set to improve once again.
