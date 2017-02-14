WWE's TV Couples of 2017: The Best, Worst and Weirdest on Valentine's Day

1 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

It's Valentine's Day, which means love is in the air everywhere you look around, including in professional wrestling.

Although the bread and butter of sports entertainment has always been in-ring action and bitter rivalries for championship titles, the soap opera element can be just as prominent no matter what era you're looking at.

Naturally, when crafting storylines set up to get two or more people to fight each other, there's a limited amount of resources one can tap to get the ball rolling, and one of the trusty go-to plot elements has always been the romance angle.

Over the years, this has gone in so many directions ranging from the wholesome to the vomit-inducing.

Sometimes, a relationship is used as the impetus for a feud as one person cheats on their significant other or they're pursued by another man or woman—think of the love triangle between Matt Hardy, Lita and Edge.

Other times, we see two people pick each other up when they've been knocked down like Miss Elizabeth's role for Randy Savage.

Then, of course, there are those times where Mark Henry impregnates Mae Young with a hand and all sanity goes out the window.

To celebrate this day, let's take a look at the current WWE roster's on-screen couples and examine the good, the bad and the ugly of these torrid love affairs of the squared circle.