Michael Vick Considering NFL Comeback After Watching Tom Brady in Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI may have inspired a former Falcon to come out of retirement.

Quarterback Michael Vick told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday he was going to retire, per SportsCenter, but Vick was singing a different tune on FS1's TMZ Sports show Monday (h/t TMZ Sports). He said he was thinking about a comeback after watching Tom Brady direct the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit in Sunday's game.

TMZ Sports shared the interview on YouTube:

It's likely quarterbacks everywhere were inspired by Brady's performance. The Patriots signal-caller finished with 466 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception and clinched his fifth Super Bowl title and fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

In the first Super Bowl that went to overtime, Brady led New England on five straight scoring drives to finish the game (not counting the one-play "drive" that was the final snap of regulation).

Vick didn't sign with a team in 2016, but he spent the 2015 season as a backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before the 2016 campaign, he said, per Jordan Raanan of NJ Advance Media: "I would love to play this year, suit up for another run at it. I still feel like I could play, and there is a lot left in the tank."

The 36-year-old must still feel that way given his comments.

He played for the Falcons from 2001 to 2006 after they selected him out of Virginia Tech with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He was named to three Pro Bowls and played four postseason games during that span before he went to prison and missed the 2007 and 2008 seasons because of his involvement in a dogfighting ring.

Vick played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2013. He was a Pro Bowler and the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2010, when he recorded 3,018 passing yards and 676 rushing yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns.

The NFL shared some of his best plays:

He played out the string for the New York Jets in 2014 and Steelers in 2015, never fully rediscovering the dynamic ability that helped him amass a quarterback-record 6,109 rushing yards.

Vick told TMZ Sports on Saturday he thought he deserved to be a Hall of Famer and may consider coaching in the future.

He will have to put those plans on hold if he follows through on his Brady-fueled inspiration.