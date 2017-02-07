Michigan Football Recruiting: Looking Ahead to 2018 Targets

1 of 11

Jim Harbaugh and his staff are loading up for the 2018 recruiting class. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s staff and Wolverine fans had plenty to celebrate last Wednesday. The second “Signing of the Stars” went swimmingly for Michigan, with 29 players signing national letters of intent with the program, including 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. Michigan’s 2017 class ranked No. 3 in Scout.com’s national team rankings, finishing behind only Alabama and Georgia.

The Wolverines have momentum on the national scene, but there’s no time to slow down now. Harbaugh is 20-6 in two seasons in Ann Arbor, but with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State pushing hard in the Big Ten East, pressure to continually acquire top talent exists. Coaches are already hard at work on the class of 2018, and Michigan already has two commitments.

Michigan will have plenty of opportunities to reel in talented players and while it is expected to sign a smaller class next winter, it is expected to be populated by some of the nation’s top overall recruits.

"It won't be a tiny class, but it definitely won't be the same size as the last few years," 247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Lorenz told MLive.com's Matt Wenzel. "Really, what I think you'll see is they'll try to maybe narrow in on elite guys - basically just try to reel in as many elite guys as they can because they've done a pretty good job of building depth at every position."

Here’s a look at the top players Harbaugh and Co. are targeting for 2018.