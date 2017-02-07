Michigan Football Recruiting: Looking Ahead to 2018 Targets
Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s staff and Wolverine fans had plenty to celebrate last Wednesday. The second “Signing of the Stars” went swimmingly for Michigan, with 29 players signing national letters of intent with the program, including 5-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. Michigan’s 2017 class ranked No. 3 in Scout.com’s national team rankings, finishing behind only Alabama and Georgia.
The Wolverines have momentum on the national scene, but there’s no time to slow down now. Harbaugh is 20-6 in two seasons in Ann Arbor, but with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State pushing hard in the Big Ten East, pressure to continually acquire top talent exists. Coaches are already hard at work on the class of 2018, and Michigan already has two commitments.
Michigan will have plenty of opportunities to reel in talented players and while it is expected to sign a smaller class next winter, it is expected to be populated by some of the nation’s top overall recruits.
"It won't be a tiny class, but it definitely won't be the same size as the last few years," 247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Lorenz told MLive.com's Matt Wenzel. "Really, what I think you'll see is they'll try to maybe narrow in on elite guys - basically just try to reel in as many elite guys as they can because they've done a pretty good job of building depth at every position."
Here’s a look at the top players Harbaugh and Co. are targeting for 2018.
DT Nik Bonitto
Teams can always use athletic, versatile defensive ends, so you can bet that Nik Bonitto’s star is going to rise this summer and fall. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native stands at 6’4”, 200 pounds and profiles as an edge rusher who can be a hybrid player or just fit in at outside linebacker.
He is a fast, aggressive athlete who gets off the ball well and has solid pass-rush moves. Bonitto also has the frame to pack on good weight and become a more durable defensive end force. Regardless, the nation’s No. 11 defensive end, per Scout.com, will be a coveted prospect. Michigan is in a Sunshine State battle with Florida, Florida State and Miami, but Bonitto is worth the effort to pull him away from the warm temperatures.
LB Palaie Gaoteote
Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School is loaded with talent, and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is an prime example. Gaoteote is a 5-star prospect, the nation’s top inside linebacker and No. 4 overall player per Scout.c
He is a very active player who piled up 68 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and two sacks as a junior and has good size at 6’2”, 210 pounds. He has good tackling ability and is a tough player but can also cover receivers capably in the passing game with solid footwork.
Gaoteote is being pursued by Ohio State, Southern California and Notre Dame, among many others but would be a versatile difference maker on Don Brown’s defense.
OT Richard Gouraige
Michigan signed four offensive tackles in its 2017 class, but the Wolverines are looking for more impact prospects to shore up the offensive line depth chart in 2018. One of the most intriguing targets is Tampa, Fla., tackle Richard Gouraige. He checks in at 6’5”, 270 pounds, a fit frame which offers plenty of room for development.
He has good leverage and flexibility, and works well in pass protection with excellent feet. Gouraige could improve in the run game and add strength, but the potential is there, without question. He is rated as the nation’s No. 13 OT prospect per Scout.com. He’s also interested in Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State and Kentucky.
WR Jalen Hall
Michigan signed a very talented five-receiver group this winter, but you can never have too many outstanding pass-catchers. Which is why the Wolverines will go hard after more standouts in the class of 2018. Leading the way? Los Angeles native Jalen Hall.
Hall, a 5-star prospect, is rated as the nation’s No. 11 overall prospect by Scout.com. He stands 6’3”, 186 pounds and runs the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds. Hall has great size for a receiver, is a real red zone and downfield threat and has excellent hands.
He has good strength and leaping ability and is more than capable of making an immediate impact. Hall is looking at Southern California, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others. It won’t be easy to get him to Ann Arbor, but Hall would be a huge prize for Michigan’s offense.
TE Brevin Jordan
Michigan did not sign a tight end in the class of 2017, so adding at least one is a big priority for 2018. The Wolverines staff has a number of talented ends targeted, but one of the most intriguing prospects is Las Vegas, Nevada tight end Brevin Jordan.
Like quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jordan is a product of national prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, and it would be no surprise if the pair chose the same collegiate program. Jordan stands 6’2”, 224 pounds and is rated as the nation’s top tight end and No. 27 overall prospect by Scout.com.
He is also interested in UCLA, Arizona State, Miami, Southern California, Boise State, Florida, Louisville and Oklahoma, among others. Getting Jordan and Robinson on campus together would be a coup for the Michigan offense.
RB T.J. Pledger
Michigan signed a pair of running backs in the 2017 class, including 4-star New Mexico product O’Maury Samuels, but the Wolverines went hard after eventual Alabama signee Najee Harris and will certainly seek another impact back. The clear top candidate? IMG Academy tailback T.J. Pledger.
Pledger, a California product who recently moved to Florida to play at IMG, stands 5’9”, 185 pounds and is rated as the nation’s No. 3 running back and No. 20 overall prospect per Scout.com. He is a gifted all-purpose back capable of making highlight-reel plays happen whenever he touches the ball out of the backfield, be it on the ground or through the air.
He will have his pick of destination including Southern California, Ohio State, Washington and UCLA, among others, but would be an excellent addition to Michigan’s backfield.
CB Myles Sims
Michigan is building a versatile secondary, and players like Myles Sims fit that blueprint very well. At 6’2”, 173 pounds, the Atlanta native has great size and can project as either a cornerback or a safety. He moves well with a slender frame and is a good tackler.
Sims is an intelligent player with good hands, which, of course, is crucial in the secondary. The Wolverines could use him at either secondary position, and he’ll have plenty of suitors; the 4-star recruit is ranked by Scout.com as the nation’s No. 10 cornerback.
He’s receiving attention from the likes of Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Florida, LSU and more and will be a hot recruiting commodity, but he’d be a great addition to Michigan’s defense.
CB Patrick Surtain Jr.
The Wolverines are more than capable of going after the nation’s top overall prospects, and Plantation, Fla., cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. certainly fits the bill. Surtain has an excellent pedigree; his father, former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain, was a two-time All-Pro and 10-year NFL veteran.
The younger Surtain stands 6’2”, 192 pounds and is ranked as the nation’s top cornerback prospect and No. 3 overall player, per Scout.com. He has excellent instincts and burst as well as speed and ability to catch up with opposing receivers. LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oklahoma are also in the mix for Surtain, but if Michigan can convince him to head north, it’ll be a huge boost for an already young and talented secondary.
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Michigan is only expected to take one quarterback in this class, and the clear top target is Las Vegas, Nevada quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Robinson is a 4-star prospect and rated as the nation’s No. 7 dual-threat quarterback, a player who would add a new dimension to the offense and be an intriguing piece for passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to mold.
Robinson plays for Bishop Gorman High School, one of the nation’s top prep programs, and his mother is a Michigan graduate and a UNLV professor. UCLA, Florida, LSU, Louisville and Oregon are also involved, but adding Robinson to the fold early would create a really nice foundation for this class.
DT Taron Vincent
In Jim Harbaugh’s first two classes, the Wolverines have signed a pair of premium defensive tackles in Rashan Gary and Aubrey Solomon. Adding 4-star defensive tackle Taron Vincent would be a natural next step for an already nasty defensive line.
Vincent stands 6’1”, 290 pounds and is at a place with Michigan inroads in IMG Academy. He is a powerful, dominating force on the defensive line and has good leverage, explosion and burst off the ball.
He is a talented run-stuffer who is working on his pass-rushing moves, but has loads of potential.
He is rated as the nation’s No. 21 player, per Scout.com, and is also interested in Florida State, Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama. The nation’s top defensive tackle prospect would be very welcome in the Big House.
