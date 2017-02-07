    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: Post-Super Bowl Order and Projections for Top Prospects

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 2-yard game-winning touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 35-31 at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    Speculation, the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days and mock drafts. There is no better encore to the Super Bowl than the beginning of the offseason and the point where heads begin to turn toward free agency and the NFL draft.

    As with any mock draft, particularly one less than two days after Super Bowl LI, every selection must be taken with a grain of salt.

    For example, what if a team such as the San Francisco 49ers decides to splurge in free agency on a quarterback? Say, Kirk Cousins from Washington. That would drastically change every mock draft since the 49ers would be unlikely to draft a quarterback with the second overall pick after just signing one.

    But for now, we will take things as they are. The NFL draft order is nearly complete, as the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles will toss a coin at the combine to decide who gets the 14th and 15th selections.

    2017 Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    7Los Angeles ChargersCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    10Buffalo BillsJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    16Baltimore RavensTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    18Tennessee TitansTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersDesmond King, CB, Iowa
    20Denver BroncosDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    21Detroit LionsJohn Ross WR, Washington
    22Miami DolphinsCarl Lawson, LB, Auburn
    23New York GiantsRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    24Oakland RaidersCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    25Houston TexansZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    26Seattle SeahawksMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    27Kansas City ChiefsCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    28Dallas CowboysMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    29Green Bay PackersTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    30Pittsburgh SteelersHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    31Atlanta FalconsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    32New England PatriotsRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    David McCracken's Predictions

     

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers, the offensive player of the game answer, questions from the media during the College Football Playoff Champions News Conference after winning the College Football Playoff Nationa
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Let's go over one thing first before analyzing this mock draft any further. It would be surprising to see quarterback Tony Romo leave the Dallas Cowboys and become the starter for the Denver Broncos. And even if he does leave for Denver, why shouldn't the Broncos draft a quarterback like Deshaun Watson, who may be available?

    Paxton Lynch didn't shine last season, and Trevor Siemian handily beat him out. 

    Watson is the most dynamic quarterback in this draft. He deserves to go higher than 20th, but he will suffer a draft-day slide for reasons that don't make much sense.

    His film speaks for itself. His ability to adapt under pressure against premier defenses like Alabama prove that Watson is the most talented signal-caller in this draft.

    Having said that, this is a weak draft class for quarterbacks, but Watson should be a top draft pick and shouldn't fall past the Cleveland Browns' No. 12 selection. 

    Speaking of the Browns, they can't go wrong with selecting Myles Garrett first overall out of Texas A&M because he is a game-changer.

    While he isn't getting the hype that surrounded Jadeveon Clowney coming out of college, it's hard to argue that Garrett wasn't a more productive defensive end in college with a higher motor than Clowney ever displayed at South Carolina.

    Standing at 6'5", 270 pounds, Garrett can bring intimidation and presence to an underachieving defensive front in Cleveland that can finally begin to show some life in Hue Jackson's second year in charge of the franchise.

    The Browns have struck out on quarterbacks too often to select another one this high. They will go with the safe but right selection at the top of the draft.

    Similar to Garrett, another top prospect at his position that can change a team's dynamic on one side of the ball is LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

    FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 12: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 38-10. (Photo by
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    A team in need of some dynamic play on offense, the Carolina Panthers will be eager to get their hands on the LSU product and create a Cam Newton-Fournette duo in the Panthers backfield.

    A year ago, Fournette was pegged as the next Adrian Peterson. And while he is still considered the best back in this year's draft ahead of Florida State's Dalvin Cook, it's clear that the hype train that has surrounded Fournette since he was in high school has slowed down a bit.

    Jonathan Stewart is a serviceable back for Carolina and can carry his team in certain parts of the game, but Fournette can do it all and then some. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him have a similar type of impact on the Panthers that Ezekiel Elliott had during his rookie campaign with the Cowboys.

