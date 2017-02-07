Patriots Parade 2017: Start Time, Live-Stream Schedule for Victory Celebration

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Tuesday, a dynasty goes marching through the streets of Boston.

One of the best sporting towns in the world will welcome the New England Patriots home and celebrate Sunday's Super Bowl triumph, a historic occasion not just because the team put on the best comeback of all time but because the capper came during the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots swatted away the Atlanta Falcons' bid to swim in the deep end, 34-28, surging back from a 21-3 halftime deficit and setting up what is sure to be one of the most memorable parades in Boston history, of which there are many.

After the triumph, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter to reveal the details about the parade and release an official statement:

For those outside of the Boston area, "duck boats" are what the city uses to transport its sporting heroes around after triumphs. The Patriots have used them in the past, as have the Boston Red Sox.

WBZ's Louisa Moller passed along a look at the mode of transportation:

For those in the area, the city of Boston detailed traffic restrictions. For those who want to watch it from home, NFL Network, 7News Boston and NFL.com will carry the festivities.

As for the actual path, things start at the Hynes Convention Center and surge through the city. NBC Boston's Young-Jin Kim provided a look at the official route:

Unfortunately, it seems Mother Nature might try to put a damper on the celebration, as Moller's colleague Pamela Gardner revealed:

The elements are just the latest thing trying to stop this Patriots train, though. The NFL suspended Brady for the first four games of this championship campaign for his role in the Deflategate scandal. He returned, threw 28 touchdowns and two interceptions over 12 games, and took the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had to grin and bear it while handing over the Lombardi Trophy:

The next morning, Goodell had to personally hand the MVP trophy to Brady, as the Boston Herald captured:

Various other hurdles presented themselves for the Patriots to leap over. Rob Gronkowski had a hard time staying healthy, so Martellus Bennett stepped up all year before catching five passes for 62 yards in the Super Bowl. The Patriots moved on from Jamie Collins and had guys like Trey Flowers step up in the Super Bowl, leading the team with six total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Those guys will be major fan favorites during Tuesday's parade alongside Brady, though everyone might pale in comparison to running back James White.

White could have won MVP seeing as he rushed for two scores, including the one to end overtime. He also led the team in receiving with a Super Bowl record 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Better yet, White already has some parading experience under his belt after he tackled Disney World Monday:

On the subject of experience, though, the whole city of Boston and the mainstays of the roster know a thing or two about this whole celebratory parade ordeal.

So the iffy weather can come if it must, but like most other obstacles, the Patriots will plow through in must-see fashion.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.