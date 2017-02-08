Boston Red Sox: 5 Key Questions That Need Answering in Spring Training

2 of 6

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

The Red Sox won't have many elite prospects running around Fort Myers this spring. They used to have a bunch, but quite a few have been jettisoned in trades over the past year.

Save for the elitest of the elite: Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi was earmarked for stardom when the Red Sox chose him with the No. 7 pick in the 2015 draft. Not even two years later, he's now ranked as the league's best prospect by MLB.com and ESPN.com.

What the 22-year-old is capable of isn't really a mystery after 2016. He appeared in 34 regular-season games with the Red Sox and hit .295 with an .835 OPS. He also flashed his defensive chops in making one of the best catches of the season.

Benintendi's next venture could be showing off more pop as Boston's everyday left fielder in 2017. As Ian Browne of MLB.com reported, Benintendi gained between 15 and 20 pounds over the offseason and is counting on the extra weight boosting his power.

From one perspective, Benintendi living up to the hype would merely give the Red Sox an embarrassment of riches in their outfield. He could be a third All-Star next to Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts.

From another, Benintendi living up to the hype is more of a need. It's going to take a village to replace the production the Red Sox lost when David Ortiz retired. Benintendi must show that he can do his part.