Patriots Parade 2017: Date, Time, Route and Latest Weather Forecast Report

Super Bowl LI may be over, but the celebration is just getting started for many New England Patriots fans in and around Boston.

The Patriots returned victorious with the Lombardi Trophy in hand Monday evening, landing at Logan Airport to a crowd of devoted fans lined up to greet them. The fans who weren't able to make it to Logan or Gillette Stadium on Monday will get a chance to mark the occasion with the team's celebratory parade in Boston on Tuesday.

If you're one of those passionate Patriots supporters hoping to see the players in Boston, you'll find all the information you need about attending the parade, as well as some of the traditions and events associated with the special day, below.

Parade Information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

Route: The parade will begin at Hynes Convention Center, head down Boylston Street and then follow Boston Common along Tremont Street before concluding at City Hall, per Jaclyn Reiss and Mark Arsenault of the Boston Globe.



Weather Forecast: At the start of the parade, the weather in Boston will be cold and snowy, with temperatures hovering just above freezing, per Weather.com.

Boston knows how to put on a good parade; the Patriots alone have held four additional celebrations in the last 15 years.

The city's beloved duck boat parade, so-called for the iconic yellow boats with wheels on which the Patriots will stand triumphantly as they roll down Boylston Street on their way to City Hall, will soldier on despite the wintry conditions expected in Boston Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter Monday night to get the fans ready for the festivities:

According to Boston.com, the city expects between 500,000 to 1 million people to attend the parade, with attendance numbers potentially rising due to the memorable ending of the game on Sunday. The Patriots overcame the largest deficit in Super Bowl history and also came out on top after the big game's first-ever overtime period.

If you plan to head into the city, officials are urging attendees not to drive due to the crowds expected and the poor weather.

Commissioner William Evans of the Boston Police Department also stressed that in order to be sure they are not asked (or forced) to leave early, fans should refrain from drinking in public and climbing on things such as statues or electrical boxes.

If you're worried about taking time off on Tuesday, just tell your boss that the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady, gave his permission:

And if you aren't able to make it to Boston, you can follow along on NFL Network's television broadcast or livestream.