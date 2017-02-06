Super Bowl LII Opening Odds: Patriots Lead Betting Favorites over Cowboys

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Following a comeback victory for the ages, quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are +450 betting favorites (wager $100 to win $450) to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year, according to OddsShark.

Brady earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fourth time Sunday by leading the favored Patriots to 31 unanswered points in a remarkable 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

New England, which was 16-3 against the spread, tied the 1989 San Francisco 49ers for the best ATS mark ever, as Brady and head coach Bill Belichick earned their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy together in seven Super Bowl appearances.

The Patriots are just two Super Bowl wins away from besting the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most titles in history and do not look to have much competition in the AFC next year either. In fact, the Steelers could be one of New England's biggest threats again after they lost the AFC Championship Game 36-17.

Pittsburgh is +1300 to win Super Bowl LII and hopes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will continue to form one of the best groups of skill-position players in the NFL with running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

While the Patriots and Steelers look to be the teams to beat in the AFC, the NFC has four tightly bunched contenders in the Dallas Cowboys (+1000), Green Bay Packers (+1100), Seattle Seahawks (+1100) and Falcons (+1250).

Led by rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas was the conference's top seed in the playoffs but lost 34-31 to Green Bay at home in a divisional-round upset.

The Packers won eight in a row behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers before they were routed 44-21 by Atlanta and NFL MVP Matt Ryan in the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle had appeared in two of the previous three Super Bowls but lost to former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the Falcons 36-20 in the divisional round.

All four teams will be put to the test in 2017, especially Atlanta, which surrendered a 25-point lead to New England.