    Devin McCourty Says He Won't Go to White House to Honor Super Bowl 51 Win

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots answers questions during Super Bowl LI media availability at the J.W. Marriott on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said Monday he'll decline an invitation to the White House to celebrate his team's Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Time's Sean Gregory reported.

    McCourty joined Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who said Sunday night he doesn't plan on visiting the White House to be honored by President Donald Trump, per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George.

    McCourty explained his decision in a text message to Gregory: "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

    McCourty's choice doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old joined Bennett in raising a fist during the national anthem before New England's season-opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.

    On Friday, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported McCourty criticized the Trump administration's executive order barring entry to the United States for people from seven countries in which Muslims comprise a majority of the population. When he was asked about a possible White House visit, McCourty said, "We'll see."

    After the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX two years ago, quarterback Tom Brady skipped the team's trip to the White House because of a family commitment, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

