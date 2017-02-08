New York Yankees: 5 Key Questions That Need Answering in Spring Training

2 of 6

Could Starlin Castro become trade bait? Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn't rest on his laurels this winter. His big moves included trading Brian McCann and signing Matt Holliday, Aroldis Chapman and, most recently, Chris Carter, according to Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press.

But even with pitchers and catchers due to report to Tampa, Florida, next week, Cashman's transaction finger might still be itchy.

Another relief pitcher may be in order. Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported the Yankees made a "strong push" to sign veteran right-hander Sergio Romo before he chose the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports claimed they've also "checked in" on left-hander Travis Wood.

And while we'll go deeper into the state of the Yankees' starting rotation later, here's a small spoiler: It could use another solid piece. For that, there are still one or two options on the open market.

The tricky part is that the Yankees are already projected to be well over the competitive balance tax in 2017. It would be best if they shed some salary before making any more signings.

For that, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the club has made Brett Gardner, Chase Headley and Starlin Castro available. Each is owed tens of millions of dollars and is coming off a mediocre season, so it's no wonder there haven't been any takers. At least, not yet.

With Carter in the bag, there is a chance Cashman is done dealing. But after watching him be highly proactive with both additions and subtractions over the last year, nothing should be ruled out.