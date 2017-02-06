Rock 'n' Roll Express' Top Moments to Cement WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Status

1 of 6

The Rock 'n' Roll Express Credit: wwe.com

Hail, hail, rock 'n' roll.

Legendary tag team The Rock 'n' Roll Express is finally getting some much deserved respect as the latest WWE Hall of Fame inductees. The announcement came via WWE.com on February 6, and longtime pro wrestling fans surely celebrated the news.

After 34 years together, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson have definitely earned this honor.

Every young tag team that followed Morton and Gibson tried to follow their example. The Rock 'n' Roll Express brought a youthful enthusiasm, a raw intensity and excitement beyond measure. Fans loved Morton and Gibson for everything they brought to the business, and no other tag team was more popular during their time.

The Rock 'n' Roll Express captured the fans' imagination like no other duo has before, or since.

From the time they debuted in Mid-South, Morton and Gibson had amazing chemistry. They clicked on every level and became top guys in the territory. But they truly found their stride in Jim Crockett Promotions, where they packed houses against some of the best in the world.

The Rock 'n' Roll Express represented the next generation of pro wrestling, and they brought that mindset to the NWA.

They were high-octane, both in the ring and on the mic. When the Rock 'n' Roll Express was on TV, they stole the show, and they didn't need championships to do so. Succeeding in a company featuring Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and the Four Horsemen was not easy. But Morton and Gibson didn't just hold their own, they excelled in every way.

Every Hall of Famer's career is defined by truly great accomplishments, and the same is true for Morton and Gibson. It's about more than just the matches; it's about the moments that transform Superstars into legends.

When it comes to tag team wrestling, very few tandems did it better than the Rock 'n' Roll Express.