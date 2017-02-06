Rock 'n' Roll Express' Top Moments to Cement WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Status
Hail, hail, rock 'n' roll.
Legendary tag team The Rock 'n' Roll Express is finally getting some much deserved respect as the latest WWE Hall of Fame inductees. The announcement came via WWE.com on February 6, and longtime pro wrestling fans surely celebrated the news.
After 34 years together, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson have definitely earned this honor.
Every young tag team that followed Morton and Gibson tried to follow their example. The Rock 'n' Roll Express brought a youthful enthusiasm, a raw intensity and excitement beyond measure. Fans loved Morton and Gibson for everything they brought to the business, and no other tag team was more popular during their time.
The Rock 'n' Roll Express captured the fans' imagination like no other duo has before, or since.
From the time they debuted in Mid-South, Morton and Gibson had amazing chemistry. They clicked on every level and became top guys in the territory. But they truly found their stride in Jim Crockett Promotions, where they packed houses against some of the best in the world.
The Rock 'n' Roll Express represented the next generation of pro wrestling, and they brought that mindset to the NWA.
They were high-octane, both in the ring and on the mic. When the Rock 'n' Roll Express was on TV, they stole the show, and they didn't need championships to do so. Succeeding in a company featuring Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and the Four Horsemen was not easy. But Morton and Gibson didn't just hold their own, they excelled in every way.
Every Hall of Famer's career is defined by truly great accomplishments, and the same is true for Morton and Gibson. It's about more than just the matches; it's about the moments that transform Superstars into legends.
When it comes to tag team wrestling, very few tandems did it better than the Rock 'n' Roll Express.
First NWA World Tag Team Title Win vs. Ivan Koloff and Krusher Khruschev
What better way to begin than by taking home the gold?
That's exactly what the Rock 'n' Roll Express did in July 1985 when they defeated the Russian team of Ivan Koloff and Krusher Khruschev. Morton and Gibson became the NWA world tag team champions that night, and started off the best way possible.
The Rock 'n' Rolls had definitely made a statement.
The NWA was the perfect place for Morton and Gibson. They had a much bigger spotlight than they had in Mid-South, as the nationwide audience got a chance to see what they could do. The Rock 'n' Roll Express were the best of both worlds, because they combined expert mat wrestling with high-flying action.
They brought the NWA into the new age.
Beating Koloff and Khruschev set the tone for their entire NWA careers. Morton and Gibson fought hard, never gave up and somehow always found that next gear. Just when the fans thought the match could be nearing an end, the Rock 'n' Roll Express found a way to overcome.
The Russians represented the first chapter in what was to become a truly memorable run.
Getting Over in the NWA
Long before the Hardy Boyz, the Rock 'n' Roll Express tore the house down.
Nothing compared to the ovation Morton and Gibson received during the 1980s. It was as if the Rolling Stones had taken the stage, as fans exploded every time the Rock 'n' Roll Express hit the ring. Very few teams could top them in popularity, and very few singles stars could match them as well.
The Rock 'n' Roll Express wasn't just a team, it was an experience.
Morton and Gibson's popularity grew with each match. Though their core fanbase consisted of teenage girls in the beginning, it didn't take long until the rest of the crowd realized just how good these guys were in the ring.
Excitement led to respect and respect led to devotion.
The Rock 'n' Roll Express did not disappoint its' audience. Morton and Gibson brought the best they had every time they stepped through the ropes, and they told stories better than anyone else. They were not just two young guys trying to look cool; they were two guys hungry to be the best.
They also became the most popular in the process.
Building a Career Defining Rivalry vs. The Midnight Express
The Midnight Express was the anti-Rock 'n' Roll Express.
Jim Cornette's team was the polar opposite of Morton and Gibson. Loverboy Dennis Condrey and Beautiful Bobby Eaton were silent, but violent, in the ring. They carried out their work with ice-cold precision, and they gained respect in the NWA because of their teamwork.
At any given time, the Midnights were the best in the company.
But the Rock 'n' Roll Express would not die. Cornette played every crooked trick he had, and the Midnight Express did everything possible to stop their hated rivals. But Morton and Gibson kept coming back for more.
It was the NWA's most intense tag team rivalry, and it's one of the best in pro wrestling history.
Top babyfaces are nothing without top heels to work against, and this was a rivalry that made both teams better. The rivalry only improved when Dennis was replaced with Sweet Stan Lane, and today it remains one of the most historic feuds of all time.
The Horsemen Target Ricky Morton
Morton and Gibson had much bigger problems than the Midnight Express.
When the Four Horsemen attacked the Rock 'n' Roll Express in the locker room, they completely changed the course Morton and Gibson were on. It was no longer just about the team anymore, it was about Ric Flair's obsession with being the man in the NWA.
Morton had challenged Flair's status, and it brought on an all-out war.
The Rock 'n' Roll Express fought with the Horsemen in arenas all over the country and received a massive rub from Flair in the process. The popularity Morton and Gibson had achieved only increased, as they stood up for themselves against the most elite faction in the business.
Jim Crockett saw the opportunity to make great money with this rivalry, and that's exactly what happened.
It was an important moment for Morton and Gibson, who went from tag team wrestling to working main events against the best in the world. Wrestling the Horsemen meant sharing the ring with the top guys, and that only elevated the Rock 'n' Roll Express to even greater heights.
Pursuing the NWA World Championship vs. Ric Flair
Long before Shawn Michaels, Ricky Morton grabbed the brass ring.
The Four Horsemen's attack on the Rock 'n' Roll Express elevated Morton to world title status. Flair had the chance to make a new star, and Morton had the chance of a lifetime against the best in the world. It was an opportunity he took full advantage of.
Morton not only looked good against the champ, but he also looked like a champ himself.
Though he did not win the coveted NWA World Championship, Morton proved himself night in and night out. He showed more heart and more skill than many other singles stars of the day, and he brought more fans to the arena because of his efforts.
Morton's pursuit of the NWA World Championship not only brought him a new level of respect, it also brought more attention to his team.
Gibson was not lost in the shuffle, as the Rock 'n' Roll Express continued as a duo. But their war with Flair, and Morton's run at the top, meant even more spotlight than they could ever imagine. The Rock 'n' Roll Express was at the very top of the wrestling world, and very few teams would ever best them.
Now they will take their place among the greatest of all time.
