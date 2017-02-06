Chad Johnson Comments on Terrell Owens Not Making Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson was less than pleased to see Terrell Owens wasn't admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It's a bunch of political bulls--t," he told TMZ Sports (warning: NSFW), adding that he feels Owens will eventually be inducted into the Hall but shouldn't have to wait.

Owens' snub has been a major point of contention since the inductees were announced Saturday. Among the players inducted into the Hall of Fame were running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor and kicker Morten Andersen.

Owens wasn't shy about expressing his disappointment over not joining the list:

A number of former players and NFL pundits were shocked as well.

Deion Sanders was among them:

Albert Breer of NFL.com was left in disbelief:

And as Ben Volin of the Boston Globe noted, the indignation extended beyond the fact that Owens didn't get in:

On the field, there was little question that Owens was among the greatest receivers of all time. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and finished his career with the eighth-most receptions (1,078), second-most receiving yards (15,934) and third-most receiving touchdowns (153) in NFL history.

When Owens wasn't elected last year, Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers cited his "disruptive" behavior in the locker room as the basis for keeping him out during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

It appears those voters have continued to hold that against Owens, even as much of the sporting world disagrees with their decision.