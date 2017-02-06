Chad Johnson Comments on Terrell Owens Not Making Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson was less than pleased to see Terrell Owens wasn't admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"It's a bunch of political bulls--t," he told TMZ Sports (warning: NSFW), adding that he feels Owens will eventually be inducted into the Hall but shouldn't have to wait.
Owens' snub has been a major point of contention since the inductees were announced Saturday. Among the players inducted into the Hall of Fame were running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor and kicker Morten Andersen.
Owens wasn't shy about expressing his disappointment over not joining the list:
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess2/4/2017, 11:35:33 PM
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess2/4/2017, 11:44:34 PM
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d2/5/2017, 12:12:31 AM
A number of former players and NFL pundits were shocked as well.
Deion Sanders was among them:
Deion Sanders @DeionSanders
Leaving @terrellowens out of the HOF again is just wrong. They need to just say whats the criteria for being a HOFer so we all know! #Truth2/5/2017, 3:29:32 AM
Albert Breer of NFL.com was left in disbelief:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Stunned that Terrell Owens didn't get in. At his peak, the most dominant receiver of his generation. This one doesn't make sense.2/5/2017, 12:18:36 AM
And as Ben Volin of the Boston Globe noted, the indignation extended beyond the fact that Owens didn't get in:
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Most baffling part of the Hall of Fame voting: Terrell Owens didn't even make the cut from 15 to 10. Some voters are squarely against him2/5/2017, 9:49:17 PM
On the field, there was little question that Owens was among the greatest receivers of all time. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and finished his career with the eighth-most receptions (1,078), second-most receiving yards (15,934) and third-most receiving touchdowns (153) in NFL history.
When Owens wasn't elected last year, Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers cited his "disruptive" behavior in the locker room as the basis for keeping him out during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.
It appears those voters have continued to hold that against Owens, even as much of the sporting world disagrees with their decision.
