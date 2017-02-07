NFL Mock Draft 2017: Prospects Who Will Shape Complexion of 1st Round

Defensive end Jonathan Allen will cast a significant shadow over the 2017 NFL Draft. Butch Dill/Associated Press

As the dust settles on this year's Super Bowl and the New England Patriots' remarkable 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons, the focus will quickly turn to offseason activities such as free agency and the NFL Draft.

Even Bill Belichick knows there is work to be done, as he said the Patriots' postseason run left him "five weeks behind" in his work to prepare for the 2017 season, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Obviously, Belichick is in the position that all coaches want to be in, because his team just won its fifth Super Bowl title, but one of the key reasons the Patriots are contenders every year is that Belichick does not live in the past and rest on his laurels. He prefers to work on the process of moving forward, which means finding a way to make his team better next year.

That unrelenting style is rarely seen in life, but Belichick may be providing a road map for success in a vast number of professions.

Franchises may look at the top of this year's class at players like defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, defensive end Jonathan Allen of Alabama and defensive end Solomon Thomas of Stanford and see high-quality players who could help any team in the league.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 6 New York Jets O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 7 Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Desmond King, CB, Iowa 20 Denver Broncos John Ross WR, Washington 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 24 Oakland Raiders Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 25 Houston Texans Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 26 Seattle Seahawks Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 27 Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 28 Dallas Cowboys Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 31 Atlanta Falcons T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 32 New England Patriots Carl Lawson, LB, Auburn Silverman predictions

While the 2017 NFL draft will undoubtedly turn toward quarterbacks at one point or another as we get close to the April 27 date, it seems there are a number of non-quarterbacks who could become impact players and shape the complexion of this year's influx of new players.

Garrett may have the good fortune of being the first player selected this year, although nothing is set in stone with two-and-a-half months to go before the draft.

Garrett is a powerful man at 6'5" and 262 pounds who excels at stopping the run and rushing the passer. That's unusual for most defensive ends, who make it to the top of the draft because they dominate in one aspect or another.

The Aggie defensive end has 21.0 sacks over the past two seasons, and his excellence in both areas is a tribute to his work ethic and his ability to turn the lessons he has received from his coaches into action. More than anything, Garrett understands how the game is played and can read the opposing quarterback and offensive linemen, knowing what to expect next.

Allen may be even more of a threat at the next level than Garrett. He has excellent technique when rushing the passer and is a tremendous competitor.

At 6'3" and 292 pounds, Allen combines power with advanced knowhow that allows him to win the battle.

Most defensive ends have to learn how use their hands at the next level, but it's clear that Allen already excels at that aspect of playing defensive end.

Thomas has become one of the most intriguing prospects because of his versatility. Thomas is 6'2" and 275 pounds, and his lack of height makes him seem like he is small. However, he has a nonstop motor, is a very hard worker and often appears to get stronger as a game goes on.

Thomas has the frame to add 10-to-15 pounds and can play multiple positions on the defensive line. While this is often indicative of a man who does not have a true position, it is not the case with Thomas because he has excelled whether he has been on the inside or outside.

DeShaun Watson may be the key among the three quarterbacks who could go in the first round. Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina is viewed as perhaps the most skilled passer, but he only started for one full season with the Tar Heels. Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer has the strongest arm and perhaps the highest upside, but consistency and maturity are issues.

Watson led the Tigers to the national championship this year and got them to the title game during the 2015 season. There are no questions about his leadership or any of his intangibles, but there are questions about his accuracy.

The quarterback tossed 30 interceptions over the least two seasons, which will have an impact on some teams that might be interested in drafting him. However, he has remarkable athletic ability and a strong enough arm to be a difference-maker in the NFL.

Where he is selected in the first round will undoubtedly have an impact on the complexion of this year's draft.

Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers will also have a huge influence on the first round. He tackles like an outside linebacker and can play that position, as well, in addition to being a remarkable return specialist.

However, Peppers still has quite a bit of work to do on his technique. He was on the receiving end of plenty of hype during the college football season and is a charismatic individual with outstanding athletic ability. But as far as his overall coverage and defensive style go, he will need to get better if he is going to excel at the next level.