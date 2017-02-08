1 of 11

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

How can you possibly turn around the worst franchises currently occupying space in the sports landscape? It's a series of answers people smarter than myself have attempted to find, dating back nearly 10 years—depending on the franchise we're talking about.

But that doesn't mean we can't try. Using the NFL, MLB, NBA and Premier League as guinea pigs, this list of troublesome sports franchises was created.

Each section is detailed with what we perceive to be the No. 1 issue and how it can be fixed. These answers aren't a miracle pill. They won't provide an instant turnaround. What they do showcase is how the process of being terrible can at least be tweaked.

Follow along as we attempt to put on our general manager's cap and present 10 keys to turning around the sports world's worst teams.