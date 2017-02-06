    New Orleans PelicansDownload App

    Omer Asik Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Pelicans C

    The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly looking to unload Omer Asik's contract in a trade package, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

    Asik Reportedly Not Part of Potential 76ers Deal

    Monday, Feb. 6

    Wojnarowski clarified that Asik wouldn't be part of a previously explored deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Sam Amick of USA Today reported Monday that "the Pelicans are in serious trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire second-year big man Jahlil Okafor."

