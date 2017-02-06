Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Hugo Lloris and Riyad Mahrez

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could reportedly be a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer as they believe he will be an easier stopper to land than Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Per Matt Law in the Telegraph, Spurs are confident Lloris does not want to leave White Hart Lane—especially as he only recently signed a new contract to 2022—"but that will not stop Real enquiring" after the Frenchman.

Law added that Manchester United's David De Gea is also on Real's shortlist, but Los Blancos could offer to double Lloris' wage from his current £100,000-a-week deal, while the Red Devils already pay their Spanish No. 1 £200,000 per week.

Due to Chelsea's brilliant form this season—they look on track to win the Premier League—Courtois has become a much more challenging target for Real compared to last summer when the Belgian goalkeeper and the Blues had endured a torrid campaign and he looked set for the exit door, per Mundo Deportivo (via Joe Short in the Express).

Real already tried to sign De Gea back in 2015 before the deal collapsed, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Of the three of De Gea, Courtois and Lloris—arguably the Premier League's best goalkeepers—the Spurs stopper is now Real's most realistic target.

Real could afford to offer huge money for him and would likely look to tempt the 30-year-old with the promise of La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory.

While Spurs are an ever-improving side, their Premier League hopes look to be gone again in 2016-17 as Chelsea are seemingly running away with the title, while manager Mauricio Pochettino's side could not even make it out of their group in the Champions League this season.

Lloris is one of Spurs' most important players, but recent history is dotted with Real plundering the north London outfit's best talent—see Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tottenham reportedly enquired about signing Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez during the January transfer window but were told "he was not for sale at any price."

According to Matt Hughes in the Times, the Foxes' response meant Spurs made no further moves in pursuing the Algerian, but Leicester's "position may change if Tottenham return with a formal offer in the summer."

Along with the many of Leicester's squad, winger Mahrez has looked a shadow of his former self in 2016-17 after playing such a key role in the Foxes' title win last term, per Sky Sports News HQ:

However, a manager of Pochettino's talent could potentially coax the 25-year-old back to his best form, in which case he would be a terrific addition to Spurs' already fearsome attack.

Given Leicester's struggles in 2016-17 and the danger of them being relegated to the Championship, Mahrez could well be looking for a move away in the summer, and it seems likely Tottenham would then return for him.