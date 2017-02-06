Jimmy Butler Comments on Commitment of Bulls' Front Office

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Having been mentioned in numerous trade rumors over the years, Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has become numb to the speculation over his future in the Windy City.

"Nope. Nothing surprises me nowadays," Butler said Monday when asked whether he has been caught off guard by the absence of any firm statement from the front office confirming he's part of the team's future, per CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill. "You know that. I'm not surprised by anything. Anything is possible. It's a business at the end of the day. I love it here. They know that. The city knows that."

Butler added that he'll let the front office run the personnel aspect of the franchise and doesn't care to add any input about the Bulls' roster decisions.

In general, Chicago has been hesitant to make Butler the unquestioned star of the team in the way other teams make their best players the focal point of the organization.

It arguably began when the Bulls offered Butler a four-year extension worth $40 million in 2014, which seemed low even considering Butler had yet to break through as a star player in the NBA. To put the contract in perspective, Alec Burks agreed to a four-year, $42 million deal with the Utah Jazz around the same time.

Butler eventually received a five-year deal worth $95 million in July 2015.

Butler's improvement hasn't stopped him from being the centerpiece of potential trades. ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported in June the Minnesota Timberwolves pushed hard to acquire the two-time All-Star.

Stein and colleague Chad Ford reported the Boston Celtics were also interested in Butler: "The Bulls are not believed to be actively looking to move their All-Star swingman ‎but have been listening to pitches for Butler, sources said."

While Butler is averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported Jan. 5 that Chicago remains open to trading the 27-year-old shooting guard:

The Bulls entered Monday sitting in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record. While Chicago needs to start considering a long-term rebuild, dealing Butler would still make little sense.

Generally speaking, teams almost never receive equal value in return for star players. In addition, Butler is signed through the 2018-19 season, so there's no threat of his leaving in free agency anytime soon.

Now is the time for the Bulls to make it clear Butler is the cornerstone of the franchise—not continue to cast doubt on his future.